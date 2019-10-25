We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Euro and Gold May Rally, US Dollar Fall: Charts for Next Week

Euro and Gold May Rally, US Dollar Fall: Charts for Next Week

2019-10-25 12:30:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

In today’s video we looked at number of Dollar charts, including the DXY itself, and the conclusion is that risk is skewed for more weakness next week. It is bouncing off around the 200-day, but has the February 2018 trend-line to contend with. On further weakness there is room down to the trend-line from September 2018.

US Dollar Index (DXY) (Further weakness looks in store next week)

Euro and Gold May Rally, US Dollar Fall: Charts for Next Week

The Euro could be posting a short-term bull-flag if price can stay buoyed, something it has not been able to do after strong rallies for quite some time. Perhaps a change in character is under way.

EUR/USD Daily Chart (can it hold up and break the sequence?)

Euro and Gold May Rally, US Dollar Fall: Charts for Next Week

EUR/USD 4-hr Chart (possible bull-flag with support)

Euro and Gold May Rally, US Dollar Fall: Charts for Next Week

Gold, as seen in the chart below, is sneaking its way higher above the upper parallel of the developing bull-flag. It could be time for gold to start challenging and breaking the 2011/12 resistance levels that have so far kept a lid on this year’s advance.

Gold Price Chart (sneaking out of bull-flag)

Euro and Gold May Rally, US Dollar Fall: Charts for Next Week

For the full set of technical details and charts, check out the video above…

Resources for Index & Commodity Traders

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, and trading guides to help you improve trading performance.

We also have a series of guides for those looking to trade specific markets, such as the S&P 500, Dow, DAX, gold, silver, crude oil, and copper.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

