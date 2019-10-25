We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC Surges as Bulls Take a Stand, Death Cross Looms

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC Surges as Bulls Take a Stand, Death Cross Looms

2019-10-25 17:00:00
Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst
Bitcoin Price Forecast:

  • Bitcoin continues to fall as privacy concerns work to erode the cryptocurrency’s outlook
  • Further, the inability of BTCUSD to capitalize on a recent tailwind is a worrisome sign for bulls
  • That said, Bitcoin bulls took a stand on Friday, hoping to stave off a death cross

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC Surges as Bulls Take a Stand, Death Cross Looms

Bitcoin has continued its descent from June highs, suffering a critical break beneath the 200-day moving average in mid-October. Now as the month draws to a close, the cryptocurrency has seen its 50-day and 200-day moving averages converge, with the former looking to dip beneath the latter. Consequently, the resultant death cross – a widely watched bearish indicator – could open the door to further losses for the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, if formed. However, in a last-ditch effort to avoid the signal’s formation, Bitcoin surged more than 10% on Friday.

Bitcoin Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (January – October) (Chart 1)

Bitcoin Daily Price Chart

Nevertheless, the odds seem stacked against Bitcoin. As I highlighted two weeks ago when I argued Bitcoin was due for further declines, the bullish case for BTC has weakened considerably. To that end, the coin’s inability to capitalize on a weakening Turkish Lira, typically a bullish development for cryptocurrencies, speaks to a lack bullish appetite which may only worsen with recent technical developments. On the other hand, a reclamation of the 200-day moving average around $9000 could serve to temporarily stall bearish momentum.

Nevertheless, a bearish continuation still seems likely at this time. Aside from the 23.6% Fibonacci level at $7100, nearby support to stall a descent is sparse. Should the isolated technical level fail, Bitcoin could look to target $5500 where a modicum of technical influence from April resides. As bulls and bears continue to battle it out, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for further updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

Read more:Amazon Earnings and Consumer Appetite, Will Trade Wars Steal Christmas?

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

