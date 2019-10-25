US Dollar Price Action: GBP/USD, EUR/USD - US Market Open

Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.21% Wall Street: -0.10% Germany 30: -0.20% US 500: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/2E8aUeHKBN

Gold playing by the (bullish pennant) rules...#gold #xau $1,517/oz...... https://t.co/5UnX1iTsWp

$EURUSD: The 200-day moving average currently caps the upside at 1.1175 although a break and a close above here opens the way to 1.1249. Get your EUR/USD market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/HQLetaWW6l https://t.co/sMgSSQT8xu

RT @markets: Optimism that the U.K. won’t crash out of the European Union without a deal is fueling the biggest inflows into European stock…

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.94%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 78.54%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/p950PGr9dT

RT @RickRieder: A year ago, we called for #Fedpause 1.0 - an end to rate hikes. Today, we call for #Fedpause 2.0 - an end to rate cuts afte…

Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.11% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.04% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.04% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.02% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.20% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/znE3H17VLq

RT @bespokeinvest: Beat rates have been fine, but guidance has been a major problem the last few days as we've entered the heart of earning…

RT @malkudsi: Euro Price Forecast: EUR/GBP, EUR/CAD Price Zones and Levels to Monitor More details in the link below: https://t.co/8W69KyLs…