We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
ECB Announces Monetary Policy Decision, EUR/USD Unmoved
2019-10-24 11:53:00
EUR/USD Price Outlook: ECB Meeting Now in Focus After Mixed PMIs
2019-10-24 08:03:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brexit Latest: Sterling (GBP) Remains Firm Despite Ongoing Confusion
2019-10-24 09:03:00
GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Rallies May Not be Finished - Positioning Shifts Around Latest Brexit Deal Progress
2019-10-23 21:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen May Fall After Tesla Earnings Beat as USD/CAD Eyes 2019 Low
2019-10-23 23:00:00
Gold, USD, USD/JPY Ahead of FOMC: Will the Fed Deliver Another Cut?
2019-10-23 17:06:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Hold Up As Markets Eye Fed, Oil Prices Pare Gains
2019-10-24 05:42:00
Gold, USD, USD/JPY Ahead of FOMC: Will the Fed Deliver Another Cut?
2019-10-23 17:06:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Hold Up As Markets Eye Fed, Oil Prices Pare Gains
2019-10-24 05:42:00
Oil Price Breaks Out as US Crude Inventories Unexpectedly Contract
2019-10-24 01:00:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-23 03:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-10-22 20:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • ECB's Draghi says governments with fiscal space should act in a timely manner $EUR
  • RT @ecb: Draghi: Governments with fiscal space should act in an effective and timely manner. In countries where public debt is high, govern…
  • $EURUSD right back to 1.1127, where it was prior to the rate decision at 11:45 GMT.
  • ECB's Draghi says headline inflation is likely to decline slightly before rising at the year-end $EUR
  • RT @ecb: Watch ECB press conference live: President Mario Draghi explains today’s monetary policy decisions https://t.co/GZvL5Xa8sl
  • ECB's Draghi says incoming data confirms protracted weakness and prominent downside risks $EUR
  • ECB's Draghi says the ECB are ready to adjust all instruments $EUR
  • Copper is a highly tradeable commodity that has clear chart patterns. Find out how you can create efficient #copper trading strategies here: https://t.co/747cqCh2HE #CommoditieswithDailyFX https://t.co/AjaVUEvty5
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.88%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 77.96%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/zmIn426KLS
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.08% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.06% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.01% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.13% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.23% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/jZxNxMXCj7
ECB Announces Monetary Policy Decision, EUR/USD Unmoved

ECB Announces Monetary Policy Decision, EUR/USD Unmoved

2019-10-24 11:53:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

ECB Talking Points

  • Monetary Policy Tools Unchanged
  • EUR/USD Unmoved

EURUSD Sees Muted Reaction to Latest ECB Decision, as Expected

The Euro sees a muted response following the ECB monetary policy decision in which the central bank left policy tools unchanged as unanimously expected among economists. With QE2 set to commence from November 1st at a monthly pace of EUR 20bln/month, the ECB reiterated that it expects asset purchases to run as long as necessary to reinforce the accommodative impact of its policy rates and to end shortly before raising rates.

Deposit Rate -0.50% (Exp. -0.50%)

Main Refinancing Rate 0.00% (Exp. 0.00%)

Marginal Lending Rate 0.25% (Exp. 0.25%)

EURUSD PRICE CHART: Daily Time Frame (Dec 2018 – Oct 2019)

ECB Announces Monetary Policy Decision, EUR/USD Unmoved

For a more in-depth analysis on EUR, check out the Q4 Forecast for EUR

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX Price Action Setup: ECB Volatility Muted, Eyes on US Data
DAX Price Action Setup: ECB Volatility Muted, Eyes on US Data
2019-10-24 09:30:00
Brexit Latest: Sterling (GBP) Remains Firm Despite Ongoing Confusion
Brexit Latest: Sterling (GBP) Remains Firm Despite Ongoing Confusion
2019-10-24 09:03:00
EUR/USD Price Outlook: ECB Meeting Now in Focus After Mixed PMIs
EUR/USD Price Outlook: ECB Meeting Now in Focus After Mixed PMIs
2019-10-24 08:03:00
Gold Prices Hold Up As Markets Eye Fed, Oil Prices Pare Gains
Gold Prices Hold Up As Markets Eye Fed, Oil Prices Pare Gains
2019-10-24 05:42:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.