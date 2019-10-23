US Dollar, JPY May Rise if Q3 Earnings Show Wounds from Trade War

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-10-22 12:38:00
Market Sentiment Broadly Positive | Webinar
2019-10-22 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Rate Sinks as Brexit Limbo Opens the Door to Yen Strength
2019-10-22 23:00:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: GBP/USD in Brexit ‘Limbo’
2019-10-22 22:42:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Rate Sinks as Brexit Limbo Opens the Door to Yen Strength
2019-10-22 23:00:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Dovish Fed Bets Firm, Liquidity Up
2019-10-21 20:50:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Maintain Bull Flag Continuation Pattern - Key Levels for XAU/USD
2019-10-22 14:30:00
Gold Prices Creep Down, US-China Trade Hopes Buoy Risk Appetite
2019-10-22 06:07:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Jump on OPEC Supply Cut Hopes This December
2019-10-22 15:40:00
Gold Prices Creep Down, US-China Trade Hopes Buoy Risk Appetite
2019-10-22 06:07:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-10-22 20:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-22 18:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #JPY is cautiously higher against its G10 counterparts, suggesting markets are experiencing a broad risk-off tilt after the rejection of Boris Johnson's #Brexit timetable which has now put everything "in limbo" to quote Speaker John Bercow.
  • RT @Amena__Bakr: Additional Saudi troops and missile defense systems have been installed in eastern terminals after last month's attacks. h…
  • Copper is a highly tradeable commodity that has clear chart patterns. Find out how you can create efficient #copper trading strategies here: https://t.co/747cqCh2HE #CommoditieswithDailyFX https://t.co/idJU04z9TA
  • - #USDollar, Japanese #Yen may rise if corporate earnings spook markets - Weaker earnings from industrial giants may highlight toll of #tradewar - China WTO complaint against US could undermine cross-pacific talks https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2019/10/23/US-Dollar-JPY-May-Rise-if-Q3-Earnings-Show-Wounds-from-Trade-War.html
  • LIVE NOW: In this session, Currency Analyst @ddubrovskyFX discusses traders' positioning as a key element of market analysis to determine the prevailing and future price trends. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/998956395?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • About to start in a few minutes, will be covering positioning in the British Pound amid the latest #Brexit developments and more! Join below $GBPUSD https://t.co/FQqd59VbCL
  • The $GBP swung wildly following a series of votes that are critical in the #Brexit proceedings. Get your market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/kEb6EeUdMu https://t.co/xceWoNxSXg
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: In this session, Currency Analyst @ddubrovskyFX discusses traders' positioning as a key element of market analysis to determine the prevailing and future price trends. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/998956395?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • (Asia Pacific AM Briefing) GBP/USD Rate Sinks as Brexit Limbo Opens the Door to Yen Strength $GBPUSD #Brexit #Yen - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2019/10/22/GBPUSD-Rate-Sinks-as-Brexit-Limbo-Opens-the-Door-to-Yen-Strength.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/oyeoDOXO1I
  • Sneak-peak of the latest US Dollar Price Volatility Report, which brings you up to speed on everything $GBPUSD and #Brexit. Implied volatility and trading range table for major USD pairs included as always. Link to Full Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/us_dollar_index/usd_trading_today/2019/10/22/us-dollar-price-volatility-report-gbp-to-usd-in-brexit-limbo.html https://t.co/dOG8Hkg9fe
US Dollar, JPY May Rise if Q3 Earnings Show Wounds from Trade War

US Dollar, JPY May Rise if Q3 Earnings Show Wounds from Trade War

2019-10-23 00:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
Share:

US Dollar Forecast, Japanese Yen, Boeing Stock Price, Caterpillar Earnings –TALKING POINTS

  • US Dollar, Japanese Yen may rise if corporate earnings spook markets
  • Weaker earnings from industrial giants may highlight toll of trade war
  • China WTO complaint against US could undermine cross-pacific talks

Learn how to use political-risk analysis in your trading strategy!

The US Dollar and Japanese Yen may rise if corporate earnings from industrial giants Caterpillar and Boeing miss their Q3 estimates and highlight the costs of the US-China trade war. Globally, the manufacturing sector has been hit the hardest by the cross-Pacific trade dispute which is now finding itself in the thralls of another economic conflict between the US and EU.

Chart showing US Manufacturing PMI

Furthermore, Boeing also has to contend with ongoing investigations over two deadly crashes of its 737 MAX passenger jets. On October 17, share prices dropped over nine percent after news broke that the company may have withheld key information during the aircraft’s certification process. A poor earnings report could inspire liquidation across equity markets and place a premium on anti-risk assets like JPY and USD.

Want to learn more about equity markets? Be sure to follow @PeterHanks on Twitter!

Boeing Stock Price – Daily Chart

Chart showing Boeing Stock Price

Boeing stock price chart created using TradingView

As for Caterpillar 3Q earnings, a softer print may speak to a wider underlying weakness afflicting the US economy. As the world’s largest construction and equipment manufacturer, the company serves as a bellwether for industrial production, a crucial part of global growth that is downstream from the services sector. Therefore, a weaker revenue stream may amplify global growth fears and boost haven-linked assets.

The IMF and World Bank continue to warn policymakers that the trajectory for the global economy continues to be tilted to the downside as major powerhouse economies experience a “synchronized slowdown”. The crisis lender recently published the weakest post-recession growth projection for at 3.3 percent for 2019. Companies and economies that are positioned at the beginning of the global supply chain are feeling the heat.

Caterpillar Stock Price Down Over 22 Percent Year-to-Date

Chart showing Caterpillar Stock Price

Caterpillar stock price chart created using TradingView

By far the biggest headwind to the global economy is the US-China trade war and echoing disruption of cross-border supply chains. Despite both sides coming close to a “Phase 1” deal, a setback in negotiations may be coming after the US House passed a controversial bill supporting the Hong Kong protestors. Beijing immediately responded and said it will retaliate.

This came shortly before news broke on Monday that China is seeking to impose retaliatory tariffs up to $2.4 against the US in a WTO case dating back to an Obama-era dispute. A panel of officials at the dispute-settling body will review Beijing’s appeal on October 28. If the WTO rules in China’s favor, Chinese officials may take advantage of it and use it as leverage in trade talks with the US. Will Washington remain even-tempered?

US DOLLAR TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones Forecast: Boeing's Earnings Could Spell Disaster for the Average
Dow Jones Forecast: Boeing's Earnings Could Spell Disaster for the Average
2019-10-22 20:36:00
GBP/USD and EUR/GBP in Focus After Second Reading Brexit Vote Passes, Timetable Vote Fails
GBP/USD and EUR/GBP in Focus After Second Reading Brexit Vote Passes, Timetable Vote Fails
2019-10-22 18:39:00
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Tech Stocks to Bring Volatility in Earnings Season
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Tech Stocks to Bring Volatility in Earnings Season
2019-10-22 17:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Jump on OPEC Supply Cut Hopes This December
Crude Oil Prices Jump on OPEC Supply Cut Hopes This December
2019-10-22 15:40:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.