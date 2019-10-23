We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD Price: Resistance Remains Firm Ahead of ECB Meeting, PMIs
2019-10-23 08:00:00
2019-10-23 08:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Initiates Lower Highs and Lows Ahead of ECB Meeting
2019-10-23 05:00:00
2019-10-23 05:00:00
Brexit Briefing: GBP Price Eases, October 31 Deadline to be Missed
2019-10-23 08:00:00
2019-10-23 08:00:00
British Pound Outlook: GBP Eyes BoE Testimony Amid Brexit Drama
2019-10-23 07:00:00
2019-10-23 07:00:00
GBP/USD Rate Sinks as Brexit Limbo Opens the Door to Yen Strength
2019-10-22 23:00:00
2019-10-22 23:00:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Dovish Fed Bets Firm, Liquidity Up
2019-10-21 20:50:00
2019-10-21 20:50:00
Crude Oil Prices Fade Despite OPEC-Cut Reports, US Stock Build Eyed
2019-10-23 05:45:00
2019-10-23 05:45:00
Trump Policies Invite Inflation But Gold Prices May Fall Anyway
2019-10-23 02:00:00
2019-10-23 02:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Fade Despite OPEC-Cut Reports, US Stock Build Eyed
2019-10-23 05:45:00
2019-10-23 05:45:00
Crude Oil Prices Jump on OPEC Supply Cut Hopes This December
2019-10-22 15:40:00
2019-10-22 15:40:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-10-22 20:00:00
2019-10-22 20:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-22 18:30:00
2019-10-22 18:30:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

EUR/USD Price, News and Analysis:

  • EUR/USD rangebound as ECB nears.
  • Will ECB’s Draghi continue his call for fiscal expansion?

Brand New Q4 2019 USD and EUR Forecast and Top Trading Opportunities

EUR/USD – Resistance Continues to Thwart any EUR/USD Upside

The 200-day moving average has proved to be the thorn in the EUR/USD bull’s side over the last year, acting as strong resistance to further upside. The only break above the 200-dma in late June/early July was quickly reversed and led to further falls. It is likely to remain the case in the short-term that EUR/USD will remain weak and test support at 1.1107 ahead of 1.1100 and the 1.1065 area, leaving the recent uptrend under pressure.

EUR/USD Price: Short-Term Rally May Run Into Resistance

EURUSD Daily Price Chart (January – October 23, 2019)

EUR/USD Price: Resistance Remains Firm Ahead of ECB Meeting, PMIs

Thursday’s ECB meeting will be President Mario Draghi’s last and while no policy levers or settings are expected to be touched, he may well reiterate his call for a round of fiscal stimulus within the Eurozone. President Draghi has injected around EUR2.5 trillion into the Eurozone’s economy via various bouts of quantitative easing, expanding the central bank’s balance sheet to over EUR4.65 trillion, and recently announced another round to try and boost price pressures in the single block. In recent weeks, President Draghi has called for countries within the Eurozone to help boost growth and inflation via new fiscal stimulus measures.

Ahead of the ECB meeting, the latest batch of French, German and Eurozone PMIs will be released with little, or no, improvement expected from the current lowly levels. The important manufacturing sector remains weak with the German reading in September the lowest since mid-2009, while the Eurozone number pointed to the steepest contraction in the sector since October 2012.

Euro Area Manufacturing PMI

EUR/USD Price: Resistance Remains Firm Ahead of ECB Meeting, PMIs

DailyFX Economic Calendar

IG Client Sentiment shows that traders are 61% net-short EURUSD, a bullish contrarian bias.

However recent daily and weekly positional changes give us a mixed outlook for EUR/USD.

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on the Euro and the US Dollar – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author at nicholas.cawley@ig.comor via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

