GBP/USD Drops as Government Threatens Election, Canadian Dollar Unfazed by Election - US Market Open

Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.14% Gold: 0.19% Silver: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/WixOYYSzxc

Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Existing Home Sales (MoM) (SEP) due at 14:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -0.7% Previous: 1.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-22

RT @matt_dathan: NEW: Boris Johnson confirms he'll pull the whole WAB tonight if the Government is defeated on his fast-tracked programme m…

Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.17% Wall Street: 0.07% Germany 30: -0.07% France 40: -0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/wZvSlFBCpt

The $GBPUSD price continues to trade with a bullish bias ahead of another crunch day for #Brexit. Get your GBP/USD market update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/iStgrGQ7tx https://t.co/kgA11sKuwm

RT @next_china: Chinese buyers are back in the market for American soybeans after a new round of tariff waivers, sources say https://t.co/V…

Government threatens to pull the bill if MPs vote for a delay and push for a snap election before Christmas $GBP bears.... https://t.co/3eEJbasp5r

BBC Political Editor says if lawmakers vote down UK government legislative timetable then government will pull legislation and push for a snap election $GBP

US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2019/10/22/us-dollar-price-outlook-eur-usd-gbp-usd-usd-cad-aud-usd-js53-usd-price-chart.html https://t.co/29doqP1RKu