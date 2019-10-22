We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD May Rise with Euro Stoxx 50, DAX Index
2019-10-22 07:00:00
Euro Price Outlook at Risk to Reversal. ECB, Brexit Deal Vote Loom
2019-10-22 04:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brexit Briefing: GBP/USD Price Outlook Bullish as Votes Loom
2019-10-22 08:10:00
GBPUSD Outlook Disputed By Brexit Risks and Traders, EURUSD An FX Nexus
2019-10-22 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Dovish Fed Bets Firm, Liquidity Up
2019-10-21 20:50:00
GBP/USD Shorts Unchanged Despite Rally, Japanese Yen Flips to Short - COT Report
2019-10-21 08:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Creep Down, US-China Trade Hopes Buoy Risk Appetite
2019-10-22 06:07:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD, Gold & Oil
2019-10-21 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Creep Down, US-China Trade Hopes Buoy Risk Appetite
2019-10-22 06:07:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD, Gold & Oil
2019-10-21 15:30:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTCUSD Lacks Momentum Despite Key Tailwind
2019-10-17 21:46:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-16 13:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Today's notable earnings and implied move - $MCD (2.7%), $PG (3.5%), $SNAP (15.2%), $UPS (4.7%) https://t.co/YzIppwUYR4
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Join Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX as he keeps you updated with the latest movements and trends during the London session for the FX and CFDs Market. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/243785867?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/9:30 AM GMT for insight on London #FX and #CFD trading. Register here: https://t.co/AoM3UvLtcF https://t.co/O5sthEUacF
  • BBC Political Editor states that the government probably has the numbers to get the 2nd reading of the Brexit bill through $GBP
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 GBP PSNB ex Banking Groups (SEP) due at 08:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 9.7b Previous: 6.4b https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-22
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 GBP Public Sector Net Borrowing (SEP) due at 08:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 8.9b Previous: 5.8b https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-22
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 GBP Central Government NCR (SEP) due at 08:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 5.6b https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-22
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 GBP Public Finances (PSNCR) (Pounds) (SEP) due at 08:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 6.4b https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-22
  • ECB lending survey - Q3 credit standards eased slightly for mortgages and business compared to expectations of no change $EUR
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX #podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/mk1w1DM2Rh https://t.co/IYVcYh275T
Brexit Briefing: GBP/USD Price Outlook Bullish as Votes Loom

Brexit Briefing: GBP/USD Price Outlook Bullish as Votes Loom

2019-10-22 08:10:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst and Editor
Share:

GBP price, news and analysis:

  • The GBP/USD price continues to trade with a bullish bias ahead of another crunch day for Brexit.
  • The UK Parliament is expected to vote around 1800 GMT as the EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill debate begins.

GBP traders focus on Brexit Bill

The UK House of Commons is to begin debating the 115-page EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill today, with GBP/USD likely to benefit if it brings a Brexit deal closer. However, delays to the Bill would likely lead to the currency pair losing some of its recent gains.

The Brexit Bill is designed to implement the proposed deal reached between UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the EU. However, UK lawmakers could insist on more time to debate the proposed legislation, may propose amendments to it and could try to press for a confirmatory referendum. If so, GBP/USD will likely fall back after its recent advance.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Four-Hour Timeframe (October 8 -22, 2019)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Pound Prediction After Brexit With Deal/No Deal | Philip Shaw | Podcast

For now, the key question for traders is whether GBP/USD will break to the upside through the psychologically important 1.30 level or ease back to the recent lows around 1.2750 if it looks like the October 31 deadline for the UK to leave the EU will be called into question.

GBP/USD Sentiment data send mixed signals

Meanwhile, retail trader data show 48.83% of traders are net-long, with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.05 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 12.91% higher than yesterday and 4.88% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.73% lower than yesterday and 33.64% higher from last week. At DailyFX, we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise. Positioning is less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a mixed GBP/USD trading bias.

GBP/USD client positioning.

Brexit Glossary - Brexit Jargon and Terms Explained

Resources to help you trade the forex markets:

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, at DailyFX we have many resources to help you:

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below, via email at martin.essex@ig.com or on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices Creep Down, US-China Trade Hopes Buoy Risk Appetite
Gold Prices Creep Down, US-China Trade Hopes Buoy Risk Appetite
2019-10-22 06:07:00
Indian Rupee Will Struggle Along With India's Troubled Banking Sector
Indian Rupee Will Struggle Along With India's Troubled Banking Sector
2019-10-22 03:00:00
Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Tops 1.30 as Bercow Blocks Meaningful Vote (Again)
Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Tops 1.30 as Bercow Blocks Meaningful Vote (Again)
2019-10-21 16:59:00
GBP/USD Volatility to Persist, USD/CAD Tests Crucial Support - US Market Open
GBP/USD Volatility to Persist, USD/CAD Tests Crucial Support - US Market Open
2019-10-21 13:20:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.