EUR/USD
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Soars Through Resistance- Breakout Targets
2019-10-17 20:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD
2019-10-17 19:00:00
GBP/USD
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD
2019-10-17 19:00:00
USD/CHF Price Outlook Bearish as US Dollar Selloff Gains Pace
2019-10-17 17:17:00
USD/JPY
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD
2019-10-17 19:00:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-10-17 14:00:00
Gold
News
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-10-17 14:00:00
Gold Prices Remain Subdued in Bull Flag as USD Drops Through Support
2019-10-17 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Oil Price Set For Breakout After US Inventories Data
2019-10-17 10:00:00
WTI Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bear Flag Builds, Can Sellers Push Through?
2019-10-16 18:00:00
Bitcoin
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTCUSD Lacks Momentum Despite Key Tailwind
2019-10-17 21:46:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-16 13:45:00
Real Time News
  • #AUDUSD pivot points (daily) – S3: 06663, S2: 0.6706, S1: 0.673, R1: 0.6773, R2: 0.6791, R3: 0.6893- https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • 💵 $USD Price Volatility Report: Will China GDP Spark Havens & Stem the US Dollar’s Bleeding? Full analysis with chart commentary at the link below - via @DailyFX Link - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/us_dollar_index/usd_trading_today/2019/10/17/us-dollar-price-volatility-report-will-china-gdp-spark-havens.html https://t.co/UIgYOHrZeJ
  • The$AUD still seems to be biased lower against its US counterpart, with substantive losses hinted ahead despite near-term standstill in a choppy range. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/b6PBsHhvCJ https://t.co/pJhAJtP3Sq
  • RT @LiveSquawk: Australian Central Bank Governor Philip Lowe Says There Is A High Risk That The Main Effect Of Lower Interest Rates Will Be…
  • Keep in mind next week we are going to see Eurozone PMI data https://t.co/vGqj0a5MTe
  • #ECB Governing Council Member Ignazio Visco says the central bank is beginning to see weakness spill over into the service sector. - BBG #Euro
  • #USDCHF pivot points (daily) – S3: 0.9862, S2: 0.9911, S1: 0.9927, R1: 0.9975, R2: 1.0007, R3: 1.0055- https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • [corr] Fed's Williams adds that the central bank is meeting-by-meeting approach and underscored the importance that the Fed is not on a pre-set path. However, he did knowledge rising uncertainty over trade and #Brexit - BBg #USD
  • Fed's Williams adds reiterates the central bank is meeting-by-meeting approach and underscored the importance that the Fed is not on a pre-set path. However, he did knowledge rising uncertainty over trade and #Brexit - BBg #USD
  • Fed's Williams says the central bank's recent actions have helped the economy with signs of inflation edging slightly higher - BBG #USD
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTCUSD Lacks Momentum Despite Key Tailwind

2019-10-17 21:46:00
Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst
Bitcoin Price Forecast:

  • Bitcoin is down more than 20% in the last month as security concerns and technical levels erode the crypto’s standing
  • The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization remains trapped beneath its 200-day moving average, which will look to keep a lid on price
  • Despite an uptick in USDTRY, a theme that typically results in Bitcoin strength, Bitcoin has shown little bullish momentum

Bitcoin continues to bleed lower after its breakdown on September 24, now tracking beneath the 200-day moving average. Now, Bitcoin bulls are grasping for a bullish catalyst in an effort to stem the bleeding and retake the 200DMA. To their benefit, the recent deterioration in the Turkish Lira could serve to bolster the cryptocurrency – if history is any indication – but the theme has yet to take hold this time around.

Bitcoin Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (June – October) (Chart 1)

Bitcoin Price Chart Technical Analysis BTCUSD

As it stands, USDTRY and BTCUSD share a 20-day correlation of just 0.26, which suggests a weakening Lira spot rate has not translated to Bitcoin strength - as it has in the past. Still, the relationship remains one to watch as Bitcoin languishes beneath the 200-day moving average and threatens to form a death cross. Nevertheless, BTC still maintains a 110% return since January 1.

Bitcoin Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (June – October) (Chart 2)

Bitcoin Price Chart BTCUSD Technical Analysis

To that end, Bitcoin could suffer another break lower if a death cross does materialize. The lack of bullish momentum derived from a weakened Lira is concerning as Bitcoin lacks significant buoyancy beneath the current price. At present, it appears as though Bitcoin’s nearby support rests solely around the 23.6% Fibonacci level at $7100. Should the level prove insufficient, bears could look to drive the coin lower and further erode Bitcoin’s return in the year-to-date. As Bitcoin looks to regain its footing, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for further updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

Read more:Stock Market October Forecast: Prepare for Volatility

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

