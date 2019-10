Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTCUSD Lacks Momentum Despite Key Tailwind

#AUDUSD pivot points (daily) – S3: 06663, S2: 0.6706, S1: 0.673, R1: 0.6773, R2: 0.6791, R3: 0.6893- https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr

💵 $USD Price Volatility Report: Will China GDP Spark Havens & Stem the US Dollar’s Bleeding? Full analysis with chart commentary at the link below - via @DailyFX Link - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/us_dollar_index/usd_trading_today/2019/10/17/us-dollar-price-volatility-report-will-china-gdp-spark-havens.html https://t.co/UIgYOHrZeJ

The$AUD still seems to be biased lower against its US counterpart, with substantive losses hinted ahead despite near-term standstill in a choppy range. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/b6PBsHhvCJ https://t.co/pJhAJtP3Sq

RT @LiveSquawk: Australian Central Bank Governor Philip Lowe Says There Is A High Risk That The Main Effect Of Lower Interest Rates Will Be…

Keep in mind next week we are going to see Eurozone PMI data https://t.co/vGqj0a5MTe

#ECB Governing Council Member Ignazio Visco says the central bank is beginning to see weakness spill over into the service sector. - BBG #Euro

#USDCHF pivot points (daily) – S3: 0.9862, S2: 0.9911, S1: 0.9927, R1: 0.9975, R2: 1.0007, R3: 1.0055- https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr

[corr] Fed's Williams adds that the central bank is meeting-by-meeting approach and underscored the importance that the Fed is not on a pre-set path. However, he did knowledge rising uncertainty over trade and #Brexit - BBg #USD

Fed's Williams adds reiterates the central bank is meeting-by-meeting approach and underscored the importance that the Fed is not on a pre-set path. However, he did knowledge rising uncertainty over trade and #Brexit - BBg #USD