Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Surges as Brexit Deal is Done
GBP/USD has surged to fresh highs of the day on reports that the UK and EU have managed to agree a new Brexit deal ahead of the EU summit. European Commission President Juncker said that this new deal is a fair and balanced agreement for both the EU and UK. Consequently, the focus is now on Saturday in which MPs will be voting on whether they back the new deal or not.
In response to the news that the UK and EU have agreed a new deal, the DUP has slightly poured cold water on this optimism as they reiterated that they do not back the deal as it stands. The support of the DUP is crucial for getting the new deal passed through parliament as their support would also likely see the ERG on board, thus increasing the likelihood that Boris Johnson could get a majority.
