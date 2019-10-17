We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: DXY, GBPUSD, EURUSD & USDCAD Charts
2019-10-17 09:30:00
US Recession Watch, October 2019 - US-China Trade War Talks Dash Concerns
2019-10-16 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Surges as Brexit Deal is Done
2019-10-17 09:36:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY, GBPUSD, EURUSD & USDCAD Charts
2019-10-17 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Uptrend at Risk, Japanese Yen May Gain as Stocks Sink
2019-10-16 23:00:00
US Recession Watch, October 2019 - US-China Trade War Talks Dash Concerns
2019-10-16 14:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Up as Brexit Deal Hopes Fizzle After DUP Rejection
2019-10-17 05:00:00
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Range Breakout Imminent- GLD Outlook
2019-10-16 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Set For Breakout After US Inventories Data
2019-10-17 10:00:00
WTI Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bear Flag Builds, Can Sellers Push Through?
2019-10-16 18:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-16 13:45:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-15 16:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

EU Official Says Brexit Deal is Done

Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 1.01% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.70% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.58% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.27% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.25% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/KInFPoYXwQ
  • New #Brexitdeal will face a difficult test in UK Parliament this weekend!
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.72% US 500: 0.44% France 40: 0.37% Wall Street: 0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/qaxff1aztH
  • RT @EUCouncilPress: NEW: Press statement today at 13:50 by @eucopresident Tusk on #Brexit EB press room #EUCO LIVE at https://t.co/xSnM3Y…
  • RT @bbclaurak: DUP is not on board as I understand it - this is high wire
  • DUP do not support new Brexit deal as position remains unchanged - ITV
  • Cable soars on Brexit deal news - GBPUSD@1.2940...BUT it still has to pass through the House #gbpusd #sterling #BrexitDeal https://t.co/kvNmKHiZb9
  • LIVE NOW: Join Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX as he discusses a wide range of topics with emphasis on psychology, trade execution, and risk management with the goal of helping traders improve performance. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/602330483?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Brexit Deal has been done - RTE
  • RT @tconnellyRTE: A deal has been done
Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Surges as Brexit Deal is Done

Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Surges as Brexit Deal is Done

2019-10-17 09:36:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

GBP/USD Analysis and Talking Points

  • GBP/USD Rallies to Fresh Highs After EU Official States that Brexit Deal is Done
  • Proceed with Caution as DUP Baulks at Deal

GBP/USD Rallies on New Brexit Deal

GBP/USD has surged to fresh highs of the day on reports that the UK and EU have managed to agree a new Brexit deal ahead of the EU summit. European Commission President Juncker said that this new deal is a fair and balanced agreement for both the EU and UK. Consequently, the focus is now on Saturday in which MPs will be voting on whether they back the new deal or not.

Proceed with Caution as DUP Baulks at Deal

In response to the news that the UK and EU have agreed a new deal, the DUP has slightly poured cold water on this optimism as they reiterated that they do not back the deal as it stands. The support of the DUP is crucial for getting the new deal passed through parliament as their support would also likely see the ERG on board, thus increasing the likelihood that Boris Johnson could get a majority.

GBP/USD Price Chart: 1-minute Timeframe (Intraday)

Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Surges as Brexit Deal is Done

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Brexit Hits a Stumbling Block; GBP/USD Slips But Remains Underpinned
Brexit Hits a Stumbling Block; GBP/USD Slips But Remains Underpinned
2019-10-17 08:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: Will AUD/JPY Retreat From Resistance?
Australian Dollar Outlook: Will AUD/JPY Retreat From Resistance?
2019-10-17 03:30:00
AUD/USD Breakout Higher in Focus as Australian Unemployment Drops
AUD/USD Breakout Higher in Focus as Australian Unemployment Drops
2019-10-17 00:30:00
Netflix Shares Soar After Earnings, But Will the Gains Last?
Netflix Shares Soar After Earnings, But Will the Gains Last?
2019-10-16 21:30:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.