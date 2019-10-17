We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
News
US Recession Watch, October 2019 - US-China Trade War Talks Dash Concerns
2019-10-16 14:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2019-10-16 12:34:00
News
Brexit Hits a Stumbling Block; GBP/USD Slips But Remains Underpinned
2019-10-17 08:00:00
British Pound Price Outlook: EU Summit May Undermine Brexit Hopes
2019-10-17 06:30:00
News
US Dollar Uptrend at Risk, Japanese Yen May Gain as Stocks Sink
2019-10-16 23:00:00
US Recession Watch, October 2019 - US-China Trade War Talks Dash Concerns
2019-10-16 14:00:00
News
Gold Prices Up as Brexit Deal Hopes Fizzle After DUP Rejection
2019-10-17 05:00:00
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Range Breakout Imminent- GLD Outlook
2019-10-16 15:30:00
News
WTI Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bear Flag Builds, Can Sellers Push Through?
2019-10-16 18:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall on Cooling Brexit Deal Hopes
2019-10-16 05:00:00
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-16 13:45:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-15 16:00:00
Brexit Hits a Stumbling Block; GBP/USD Slips But Remains Underpinned

2019-10-17 08:00:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

Brexit and GBP/USD Price, Chart and Analysis

  • Brexit not over the line yet as DUP reject current deal.
  • GBP/USD hit by profit taking but market tone remains positive.

Brand New Q4 2019 GBP and USD Forecasts and Top Trading Opportunities

Brexit Impasse as DUP Reject Current Brexit Deal

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) said this morning that it cannot agree to the latest Brexit proposals put forward by the EU and UK. The DUP said they remain concerned over VAT arrangement and ‘customs and consent issues’ and will not back the deal. Earlier, European Council President Donald Tusk said that a deal could ‘theoretically’ be agreed and put to the EU27 at the two-day EC Summit meeting starting today in Brussels. UK PM Boris Johnson will continue to push his case and negotiations with the DUP and the EU remain ongoing. If an agreement can be reached, UK PM Johnson will ask Parliament to vote on the bill on Saturday. This may prove difficult for PM Johnson as he does not command a majority in the House and various anti-Brexit groups will continue to vote against any agreement. The EU has already voiced fears that any deal they offer may not pass Parliament.

Sterling has come off its recent heady levels but remains underpinned as expectations of a no-deal Brexit fade further away. GBP/USD is currently around 1.2780, around 1 cent lower than Wednesday’s five-month high, but still over five cents higher over the last week. The daily chart shows GBP/USD to be heavily overbought, but the pair remain above all three moving averages and the 50% Fibonacci retracement level (1.26700) of the March 19 – September 3 sell-off. If a deal acceptable to all parties is found, GBP/USD is expected to rally further. The 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.2838 was broken yesterday - but not closed above – and is likely to be only a small barrier in the way of a run up to 1.3177 and potentially higher.

DailyFX Economic Calendar

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (January - October 17, 2019)

IG Client Sentimentshows that retail traders are 57% net-long GBP/USD, giving us a bearish contrarian bias. However daily and weekly changes give us a bullish bias.

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Sterling and Brexit – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author at nicholas.cawley@ig.comor via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

