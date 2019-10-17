Australian Dollar Outlook: Will AUD/JPY Retreat From Resistance?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, October 2019 - US-China Trade War Talks Dash Concerns
2019-10-16 14:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2019-10-16 12:34:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Gains Build, EUR/GBP Losses Accelerate on Latest Brexit Deal Progress
2019-10-16 18:00:00
US Recession Watch, October 2019 - US-China Trade War Talks Dash Concerns
2019-10-16 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Uptrend at Risk, Japanese Yen May Gain as Stocks Sink
2019-10-16 23:00:00
US Recession Watch, October 2019 - US-China Trade War Talks Dash Concerns
2019-10-16 14:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Range Breakout Imminent- GLD Outlook
2019-10-16 15:30:00
Gold Propels; Dollar Drops After US Retail Sales Disappoint
2019-10-16 14:01:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bear Flag Builds, Can Sellers Push Through?
2019-10-16 18:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall on Cooling Brexit Deal Hopes
2019-10-16 05:00:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-16 13:45:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-15 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Australian Dollar and ASX 200 Trend Hinges on RBA, Fed Rate Cuts - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2019/10/17/Aussie-Dollar-and-ASX-200-Trend-Hinges-on-RBA-Fed-Rate-Cuts.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #AUDUSD #ASX
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.39% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.17% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.10% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.00% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.02% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/fV2xxEk8ml
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.02% Wall Street: -0.16% France 40: -0.20% Germany 30: -0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/v10gfIXweU
  • #CAC: A consolidation, then breakout could provide a platform for fresh longs. In the event of higher prices, there isn’t anything until a swing high from late-2007 located at 5865. Get your market update from @PaulRobinsonFX https://t.co/XqtCnj89qG
  • Overnight index swaps are pricing in an 84.2% probability that the #fed will cut rates during its next meeting on 10/30/2019. #USD #Fed
  • Longer-term Elliott wave forecast for $EURUSD - 1.18? 1.25? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/elliott_wave/eur-usd/2019/10/01/eur-forecast-large-rally.html
  • Asian equities update: Nikkei 22503.97 (+0.14%), Hang Seng 26891.76 (+0.86%), CSI 300 3928.88 (-0.16%). [Delayed]
  • The #Euro has breached resistance guiding it lower for nearly four months, setting the stage for gains. Any near-term rise is unlikely to derail the long-term downtrend, however. Get your $EUR market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/5Cdw2gJ3ON https://t.co/Q88ySolKZt
  • RT @DavidInglesTV: China sold the most U.S. treasuries in 3 years. https://t.co/GcgCbcbnFc https://t.co/JhcCd4C0Ot
  • $TNX: US10YR yield headed lower? Hugging broad downtrend line and so far seems to be finding confluent resistance after another 61.8% Fib retracement of its past bearish leg (similar to June-Sept leg retracement). I’m watching for a break below support around the 1.7 handle. https://t.co/WO19SfT95h
Australian Dollar Outlook: Will AUD/JPY Retreat From Resistance?

Australian Dollar Outlook: Will AUD/JPY Retreat From Resistance?

2019-10-17 03:30:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
Share:

Australian Dollar Outlook, AUD/JPY Technical Analysis –TALKING POINTS

  • AUD/JPY launching offensive to take on formidable resistance
  • Will another failed attempt induce aggressive selling pressure?
  • Longer-term positioning still strongly supports a bearish bias

Learn how to use political-risk analysis in your trading strategy!

The Australian Dollar may fail to gather enough momentum against the Japanese Yen to break above multi-month downward-sloping trend resistance. Sideways movement for the week of October 13 likely had to do with traders waiting to commit capital until after critical Australian jobs report was published.

AUD/JPY Before Jobs Data – Daily Chart

Chart showing AUD/JPY

AUD/JPY chart created using TradingView

Earlier this month the pair bounced back from the 71.720-71.949 support zone but traded relatively flat as they entered resistance. The short-bodied nature of the candles combined with the long wicks extending from either ends suggests traders were withholding directional commitment. However, following the jobs data the pair moved higher. This supports the theory that AUD/JPY was perhaps waiting for a fundamental catalyst.

AUD/JPY After Jobs Data – Daily Chart

Chart showing AUD/JPY

AUD/JPY chart created using TradingView

However, what is the scope of upside movement? It is possible that the pair may break beyond this point with a daily close, though traders may wait to add exposure until there is follow-through or the pair retreat back under resistance. A brief bounce back may materialize in the short term, but the wider perspective supports a downside bias.

AUD/JPY – Weekly Chart

Chart showing AUD/JPY

AUD/JPY chart created using TradingView

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Breakout Higher in Focus as Australian Unemployment Drops
AUD/USD Breakout Higher in Focus as Australian Unemployment Drops
2019-10-17 00:30:00
Netflix Shares Soar After Earnings, But Will the Gains Last?
Netflix Shares Soar After Earnings, But Will the Gains Last?
2019-10-16 21:30:00
Can Earnings Propel the Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 to New Heights?
Can Earnings Propel the Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 to New Heights?
2019-10-16 18:30:00
Gold Propels; Dollar Drops After US Retail Sales Disappoint
Gold Propels; Dollar Drops After US Retail Sales Disappoint
2019-10-16 14:01:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/JPY
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.