AUD/USD Breakout Higher in Focus as Australian Unemployment Drops

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, October 2019 - US-China Trade War Talks Dash Concerns
2019-10-16 14:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2019-10-16 12:34:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Gains Build, EUR/GBP Losses Accelerate on Latest Brexit Deal Progress
2019-10-16 18:00:00
US Recession Watch, October 2019 - US-China Trade War Talks Dash Concerns
2019-10-16 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Uptrend at Risk, Japanese Yen May Gain as Stocks Sink
2019-10-16 23:00:00
US Recession Watch, October 2019 - US-China Trade War Talks Dash Concerns
2019-10-16 14:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Range Breakout Imminent- GLD Outlook
2019-10-16 15:30:00
Gold Propels; Dollar Drops After US Retail Sales Disappoint
2019-10-16 14:01:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bear Flag Builds, Can Sellers Push Through?
2019-10-16 18:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall on Cooling Brexit Deal Hopes
2019-10-16 05:00:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-16 13:45:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-15 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • (Market Alert) AUD/USD Breakout Higher in Focus as Australian Unemployment Drops $AUDUSD #Australia #TechnicalAnalysis - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2019/10/17/AUDUSD-Breakout-Higher-in-Focus-as-Australian-Unemployment-Drops.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/n9SURp9aM0
  • Some of top event risk over the next 24hrs are: Bank of England Bank Liabilities/Credit Conditions Surveys [8:30 GMT], Australian Governor Lowe Speaking in Washington [20:00], and Japan’s National YoY Consumer Price Index for September [23:30]
  • #AUDUSD aiming cautiously higher despite Australia slightly missing employment change expectations (14.7k versus 15.0k anticipated). Markets likely focusing on the lower unemployment rate (5.2% versus 5.3% expected) as the country added 26.2k full-time positions https://t.co/uY4SelfEF4
  • The $USD faces mixed price cues against the Singapore currency after the MAS eased policy and ahead of China 3Q GDP. Will $USDSGD extend its decline towards rising support from 2018? Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/0E2q2F6vPi https://t.co/B04ROyoRSG
  • Australia’s Employment Change (SEP) Actual: 14.7k Est: 15.0k Previous: 34.7k Australia’s Unemployment Rate Actual: 5.2% Est: 5.3% Previous: 5.3% And Australia’s Full Time Employment Change (SEP) Actual: 26.2k Est: N/A Previous: -15.5k #AUD
  • LIVE NOW: Join DailyFX Currency Analyst @ZabelinDimitri for the live coverage of Australian Employment data. #AUD
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 AUD Full Time Employment Change (SEP) due at 00:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: -15.5k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-17
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 AUD Unemployment Rate (SEP) due at 00:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 5.3% Previous: 5.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-17
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 AUD Employment Change (SEP) due at 00:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 15.0k Previous: 34.7k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-17
  • Heads up: Australia’s Employment Change (SEP) Est: 15.0k Previous: 34.7k Australia’s Unemployment Rate Est: 5.3% Previous: 5.3% And Australia’s Full Time Employment Change (SEP) is due at 0:30 GMT (15 min) Est: N/A Previous: -15.5k #AUD
AUD/USD Breakout Higher in Focus as Australian Unemployment Drops

AUD/USD Breakout Higher in Focus as Australian Unemployment Drops

2019-10-17 00:30:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Australia Jobs Report - Talking Points

  • AUD/USD climbs as jobs data cools November RBA rate cut bets
  • Softer 3Q China GDP data could reverse Australian Dollar gains
  • AUD/USD is attempting to close above key descending trend line

Trade all the major global economic data live as it populates in the economic calendar and follow the live coverage for key events listed in the DailyFX Webinars. We’d love to have you along.

Australian Dollar Gains as Local Jobs Report Shows Lower Unemployment Rate

The Australian Dollar rose against its major counterparts on September’s local jobs report. This is despite Australia only adding 14.7k positions versus 15.0k expected, down from the 37.9k gain seen last month. Markets seemed to focus on the unemployment rate which unexpectedly ticked down to 5.2 percent. Economists were anticipating it to hold at 5.3% from the prior period.

The latter is welcome after unemployment has been rising from 4.9 percent back in February. However, the labor force participation rate unexpectedly edged cautiously lower from 66.2% to 66.1%. As such, the decline in unemployment may not be optimal here as it could reflect discouraged workers exiting the force altogether. Still, investors focused on Australia adding 26.2k full-time positions.

Australian front-end government bond yields rallied, signaling fading dovish RBA monetary policy expectations. The Reserve Bank of Australia has made it loud and clear that regarding their outlook for interest rates, they are especially keeping an eye on labor data. Today’s figures cooled November rate cut bets, as the focus likely turns to December where markets are split nearly 50-50 on easing bets.

In the near-term, the focus for AUD/USD and whether there could be upside follow-through from here is Friday’s third quarter China GDP data. Relative to expectations, Chinese economic news flow has been tending to disappoint as of late. As a China-liquid proxy, the Aussie could reverse its upside progress should growth from the world’s second-largest economy continue slowing.

Join me at 1:45 GMT on Friday for LIVE coverage of China GDP where I will be discussing the Australian Dollar

AUD/USD Reaction to Jobs Data

AUD/USD Breakout Higher in Focus as Australian Unemployment Drops

Chart Created in TradingView

AUD/USD Technical Analysis

With that in mind, AUD/USD once again finds itself attempting to push above the key descending resistance line from July. A confirmatory daily close above it could pave the way for a reversal of the dominant downtrend since then. That places the focus on the September highs (0.6865 – 0.6895) which if taken out, exposes the descending channel of resistance from December 2018.

You can follow me on Twitter for the latest updates in AUD here at @ddubrovskyFX.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

AUD/USD Breakout Higher in Focus as Australian Unemployment Drops

Chart Created in TradingView

Australian Dollar Trading Resources

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Netflix Shares Soar After Earnings, But Will the Gains Last?
Netflix Shares Soar After Earnings, But Will the Gains Last?
2019-10-16 21:30:00
Can Earnings Propel the Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 to New Heights?
Can Earnings Propel the Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 to New Heights?
2019-10-16 18:30:00
Gold Propels; Dollar Drops After US Retail Sales Disappoint
Gold Propels; Dollar Drops After US Retail Sales Disappoint
2019-10-16 14:01:00
Canadian Dollar Drops, GBP/USD Choppy, NZD/USD Underperforms
Canadian Dollar Drops, GBP/USD Choppy, NZD/USD Underperforms
2019-10-16 13:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.