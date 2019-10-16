We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
US Recession Watch, October 2019 - US-China Trade War Talks Dash Concerns
2019-10-16 14:00:00
2019-10-16 14:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2019-10-16 12:34:00
2019-10-16 12:34:00
US Recession Watch, October 2019 - US-China Trade War Talks Dash Concerns
2019-10-16 14:00:00
2019-10-16 14:00:00
Canadian Dollar Drops, GBP/USD Choppy, NZD/USD Underperforms
2019-10-16 13:30:00
2019-10-16 13:30:00
US Recession Watch, October 2019 - US-China Trade War Talks Dash Concerns
2019-10-16 14:00:00
2019-10-16 14:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2019-10-16 12:34:00
2019-10-16 12:34:00
Gold Propels; Dollar Drops After US Retail Sales Disappoint
2019-10-16 14:01:00
2019-10-16 14:01:00
US Recession Watch, October 2019 - US-China Trade War Talks Dash Concerns
2019-10-16 14:00:00
2019-10-16 14:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall on Cooling Brexit Deal Hopes
2019-10-16 05:00:00
2019-10-16 05:00:00
Geopolitics of Oil: Why Crude and Conflict Are So Closely Connected
2019-10-15 09:30:00
2019-10-15 09:30:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-16 13:45:00
2019-10-16 13:45:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-15 16:00:00
2019-10-15 16:00:00
Canadian Dollar Drops, GBP/USD Choppy, NZD/USD Underperforms

2019-10-16 13:30:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
MARKET DEVELOPMENT – Canadian Dollar Drops, GBP/USD Choppy, NZD/USD Underperforms

DailyFX 2019 FX Trading Forecasts

GBP: A typical choppy and volatile session so far for the Pound. An initial spike on reports from the RTE that the DUP were ready to support Boris Johnson having resolved key stumbling blocks, had been quickly dismissed by DUP Leader Foster. The fact remains the same, that Boris Johnson will need DUP support to increase the likelihood of a potential deal being passed through parliament.

CAD: Canadian inflation saw a larger than expected monthly drop, resulting in the yearly rate dropping to 1.9% (Exp. 2.1%). However, while this had kept the Canadian Dollar on the defensive, the BoC’s core measure in fact rose to 2.06% (1.96%), as such, this data is unlikely to provide a cause of concern for the central bank.

NZD: Overnight, the New Zealand Dollar saw a brief jump on the back of the Q3 CPI data, in which both the headline and quarterly rate rose above expectations and more importantly, above the RBNZ’s forecast. That said, this is unlikely to the alter the monetary policy path for the central bank with money markets fully pricing in another 25bps rate cut at the November meeting.

Source: DailyFX, Refinitiv

WHAT’S DRIVING MARKETS TODAY

  1. EUR/USD Price: Struggles Continue, Sitting on 50-Day Moving Average” by Nick Cawley, Market Analyst
  2. FTSE 100 vs FTSE 250: Brexit Progress Key to Outperformance” by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst
  3. DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Challenging Year Highs” by Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
  4. Using FX To Effectively Trade Global Market Themes at IG” by Tyler Yell, CMT , Forex Trading Instructor

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

