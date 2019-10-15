Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Will FAANG Dissolve if Netflix Earnings Disappoint?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Price Action Setups Around the US Dollar
2019-10-15 19:00:00
US Recession Watch, October 2019 - US-China Trade War Talks Dash Concerns
2019-10-15 18:50:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Price Action Setups Around the US Dollar
2019-10-15 19:00:00
US Recession Watch, October 2019 - US-China Trade War Talks Dash Concerns
2019-10-15 18:50:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Price Action Setups Around the US Dollar
2019-10-15 19:00:00
US Recession Watch, October 2019 - US-China Trade War Talks Dash Concerns
2019-10-15 18:50:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, October 2019 - US-China Trade War Talks Dash Concerns
2019-10-15 18:50:00
Gold Price Rally Struggles but Bull Flag Potential Persists - Levels for XAU/USD
2019-10-15 14:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Geopolitics of Oil: Why Crude and Conflict Are So Closely Connected
2019-10-15 09:30:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2019-10-14 15:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-15 16:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-08 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #Nasdaq: The widely-watched #FAANG group could fall to the wayside if Netflix’s earnings disappoint. Get your market update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/pDFxAlDVe2 https://t.co/X0ZDTPwjRu
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 NZD Consumer Price Index (YoY) (3Q) due at 21:45 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1.4% Previous: 1.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-15
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 NZD Consumer Price Index (QoQ) (3Q) due at 21:45 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.6% Previous: 0.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-15
  • $EURCHF Daily Pivot Points: S3: 1.0879 S2: 1.0942 S1: 1.0971 R1: 1.1035 R2: 1.1069 R3: 1.1132 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • SKEW tail risk volatility indicator is currently at its highest level since July 29. Finally waking up it seems. What a leading indicator <end sarcasm>
  • Fed's Daly: -Sees US economy, FOMC policy in good place -Too soon to make sense of recent yield curve steepening -Wants 2% inflation achieved sustainably within a year -Data dependence still key for Fed policy
  • If you are harboring any designs for the Kiwi Dollar trades or have exposure, we have a 3Q CPI update coming shortly
  • $GBPUSD Daily Pivot Points: S3: 1.199 S2: 1.2289 S1: 1.2469 R1: 1.2768 R2: 1.2887 R3: 1.3185 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 1.40% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.28% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.05% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.16% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.30% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/mniVWFo2RE
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.09% Gold: -0.81% Silver: -1.41% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/fkMLmNBNWw
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Will FAANG Dissolve if Netflix Earnings Disappoint?

Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Will FAANG Dissolve if Netflix Earnings Disappoint?

2019-10-15 20:00:00
Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst
Share:

Nasdaq 100 Forecast:

  • Earnings season is off to a strong start with various stocks in the financial sector beating out expectations
  • However, the widely-watched FAANG group could fall to the wayside if Netflix’s earnings disappoint
  • Read more about the threatened FAANG group and why it’s important to the Nasdaq 100

Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Will FAANG Dissolve if Netflix Earnings Disappoint?

Earnings season is off to a strong start, with financial stocks JP Morgan (JPM), Citigroup (C), United Healthcare (UNH) and Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) beating out expectations which helped tip the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and the Nasdaq into the green on Tuesday. The advent of yet another quarterly reporting period provides a source of fundamental influence for the stock market, which has recently been juggling trade war and monetary policy drivers. Now, single-stocks have the opportunity to impact the market and Netflix (NFLX) could be a stock with heightened influence.

Recently, Netflix has underperformed its FAANG and Nasdaq peers. This extended underperformance has seen it fall under scrutiny from tech-stock commentators, including the acronym’s creator, Jim Cramer. Just two weeks ago, the market commentator argued the streaming provider should be dropped from the FAANG group and replaced by FAAMG, exchanging Netflix for Microsoft (MSFT).

Nasdaq 100 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (January 2019 – October 2019) (Chart 1)

Netflix NFLX Price Chart Nasdaq 100 Forecast

Chart created with TradingView

While FAANG’s other members have maintained their status as leaders in the tech space, reflected by their strong stock returns, Netflix has had to battle slowing subscriber growth, growing debt and a series of new entrants into the industry. Disney (DIS), Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) are among those entrants, and each stock threatens to erode Netflix’s dominance in the sector. Already, the prospect of greater competition has been reflected in NFLX shares which have climbed just 3% in the year-to-date compared to the 17.5% gain for the entirety of FAANG and the 25% surge for the Nasdaq 100.

Nasdaq 100 Forecast Earnings Implied Volatility

Therefore, Wednesday marks a crucial point for the FAANG group. Another dismal report from Netflix could see the collection of tech barometers rearranged as Netflix falls from grace. Evidently, Wall Street is keenly aware of the juncture at which Netflix finds itself as the company’s earnings implied volatility stands at a considerable 11%, more than doubling the implied volatility of IBM who also reports on Wednesday.

Netflix Stock Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (July 2018 – October 2019) (Chart 2)

NFLX Netflix Price Chart Earnings Preview

Chart created with TradingView

Consequently, a disappointing quarter from Netflix could see shares fall as low as $253, which would drag on the broader Nasdaq 100. On the other hand, any indication that the streaming provider has begun to right the ship could see NFLX shares rip higher, with the upper bound of the implied move residing at $316. As investors await the results and their impact tech sentiment, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for further commentary.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

Read more:Stock Market Q4 Forecast: The Weight of Trade Wars May Finally Crack the Dow Jones

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

IMF Cuts Global Growth Forecast as Trade Tensions Weigh
IMF Cuts Global Growth Forecast as Trade Tensions Weigh
2019-10-15 15:05:00
British Pound Surges as EU, UK Near Brexit Deal
British Pound Surges as EU, UK Near Brexit Deal
2019-10-15 15:04:00
GBP/USD Volatility Spikes Amid Key Brexit Talks, NZD/USD Eyes CPI - US Market Open
GBP/USD Volatility Spikes Amid Key Brexit Talks, NZD/USD Eyes CPI - US Market Open
2019-10-15 13:15:00
Gold Price Outlook: Setting Up for a Breakout as Trading Range Narrows?
Gold Price Outlook: Setting Up for a Breakout as Trading Range Narrows?
2019-10-15 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish
Wall Street
Bullish
US Tech 100
News & Analysis at your fingertips.