EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-10-15 12:30:00
Market Sentiment Still Poor, Haven Assets in Demand | Webinar
2019-10-15 11:50:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Rallies with UK and EU Close to Draft Brexit Deal
2019-10-15 14:46:00
GBP/USD Volatility Spikes Amid Key Brexit Talks, NZD/USD Eyes CPI - US Market Open
2019-10-15 13:15:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-10-15 12:30:00
USD Charts - GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY & More
2019-10-15 11:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Rally Struggles but Bull Flag Potential Persists - Levels for XAU/USD
2019-10-15 14:15:00
Gold Price Outlook: Setting Up for a Breakout as Trading Range Narrows?
2019-10-15 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Geopolitics of Oil: Why Crude and Conflict Are So Closely Connected
2019-10-15 09:30:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2019-10-14 15:30:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-08 17:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Rally Fizzles as Bearish 'Death Cross' Begins to Form
2019-10-08 09:57:00
Breaking news

British Pound rises more than 1% as EU, UK negotiators said to be closing in on Brexit deal

Real Time News
  • Smiles and mutual backslapping.... https://t.co/KEzE4o05Uf
  • UK PM Johnson Spokesman Slack says talks have been constructive, more work remains $GBP
  • RT @bbclaurak: Key Brexiteers have gone into Number 10.... now expecting a press conference any minute from Varadkar as well...for what, we…
  • Brexit news - If true then GBPUSD 61.8% Fib at 1.2838 goes quickly before a re-test of May high at 1.3177...BIG IF... #gbpusd #brexit #sterlingonaroll @DailyFX https://t.co/pZQFpVMZo0
  • I was saying to @CVecchioFX the $GBPUSD rally still looked small relative to last week's two-day move, but then I turned it down to a 60min chart. Biggest 60min rally in over two years for Cable on Brexit breakthough hope escalation https://t.co/GTZ366XK1q
  • RT @IMFNews: Global economic growth is expected to slow to 3% in 2019. Why is the economy slowing down, and what can countries do to suppor…
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 1.07% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.17% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.05% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.20% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.29% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Prozu7NNZ7
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 1.44% France 40: 1.33% Wall Street: 1.03% US 500: 1.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/nhdjeI6PTK
  • FTSE 250 nearing next breakout level...#ftse250 #ftsemid @DailyFX 📈📈 https://t.co/frDY6p3W6C
  • Aussie & Kiwi to USD Price: AUD/USD, NZD/USD - Reversal Patterns to Monitor More details i the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/aud-usd/2019/10/15/Aussie-Kiwi-to-USD-Price-AUDUSD-NZDUSD-Reversal-Patterns-to-Monitor-MK.html/?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/p79ohQtUXC
GBP/USD Volatility Spikes Amid Key Brexit Talks, NZD/USD Eyes CPI - US Market Open

GBP/USD Volatility Spikes Amid Key Brexit Talks, NZD/USD Eyes CPI - US Market Open

2019-10-15 13:15:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

MARKET DEVELOPMENT –GBP/USD Volatility Spikes, NZD/USD Eyes CPI

DailyFX 2019 FX Trading Forecasts

GBP: Politics continues to drive the Pound, which trades modestly firmer after EU Chief Negotiator Barnier stated that while it will be difficult, there is still a possibility for an agreement this week. Direction in the Pound will remain headline driven in the run-up to the EU Summit with risk premium surging as option volatility spikes (GBP/USD 1-week ATM straddles at 18.4 = implied move of 258pips).

GBP/USD was largely unmoved by the UK jobs report, which showed a surprise contraction in employment (-56k vs Exp. 23k) with the unemployment ticking higher and wages dipping. Alongside this, dovish commentary from BoE’s Vlieghe in which he stated that entrenched uncertainty may require some stimulus also failed to budge the Pound.

EUR: Tepid price action in the Euro which has failed to benefit from the tailwind of Brexit optimism as key technical resistance holds in the pair. German ZEW survey showed a continued deterioration with the current conditions falling to its lowest level since April 2010.

NZD: The Kiwi is on the defensive ahead of the key NZ inflation report. Headline CPI is seen dropping to 1.4% from 1.7%, however, a reading of 1.4% would still be ahead of the RBNZ’s forecast of 1.3%.

GBP/USD Volatility Spikes Amid Key Brexit Talks, NZD/USD Eyes CPI - US Market Open

Source: DailyFX, Refinitiv

WHAT’S DRIVING MARKETS TODAY

  1. Gold Price Outlook: Setting Up for a Breakout as Trading Range Narrows?” by Nick Cawley, Market Analyst
  2. EUR/USD Price Action Setup: Critical Resistance Prevents Sharp Reversal” by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst
  3. Canadian vs US Dollar: USD/CAD Sideways Move Could End Below This Price” by Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
  4. Using FX To Effectively Trade Global Market Themes at IG” by Tyler Yell, CMT , Forex Trading Instructor

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

