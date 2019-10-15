GBP/USD Volatility Spikes Amid Key Brexit Talks, NZD/USD Eyes CPI - US Market Open

Smiles and mutual backslapping.... https://t.co/KEzE4o05Uf

UK PM Johnson Spokesman Slack says talks have been constructive, more work remains $GBP

RT @bbclaurak: Key Brexiteers have gone into Number 10.... now expecting a press conference any minute from Varadkar as well...for what, we…

Brexit news - If true then GBPUSD 61.8% Fib at 1.2838 goes quickly before a re-test of May high at 1.3177...BIG IF... #gbpusd #brexit #sterlingonaroll @DailyFX https://t.co/pZQFpVMZo0

I was saying to @CVecchioFX the $GBPUSD rally still looked small relative to last week's two-day move, but then I turned it down to a 60min chart. Biggest 60min rally in over two years for Cable on Brexit breakthough hope escalation https://t.co/GTZ366XK1q

RT @IMFNews: Global economic growth is expected to slow to 3% in 2019. Why is the economy slowing down, and what can countries do to suppor…

Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 1.07% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.17% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.05% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.20% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.29% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Prozu7NNZ7

Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 1.44% France 40: 1.33% Wall Street: 1.03% US 500: 1.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/nhdjeI6PTK

FTSE 250 nearing next breakout level...#ftse250 #ftsemid @DailyFX 📈📈 https://t.co/frDY6p3W6C