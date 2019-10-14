We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will Risk Trends Extend Charge and EURUSD Reverse with Trade War News?
2019-10-14 12:30:00
EUR/USD Price Weekly Forecast: Buyers Shy Away From Pivotal levels
2019-10-14 09:31:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Dips, USD/TRY Extends Rally, AUD/USD at Lows - US Market Open
2019-10-14 13:15:00
Sterling (GBP) Rally Stalls as Brexit Negotiations Intensify - Webinar
2019-10-14 11:50:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY May Reverse as AUD/USD Follows Post US-China Trade Talks
2019-10-13 23:00:00
Asia Stocks Jump As Trade Hopes Endure, Trump-Liu Meet Eyed
2019-10-11 05:03:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Prices Bounce, Can Bulls Continue to Push?
2019-10-14 14:00:00
Will Risk Trends Extend Charge and EURUSD Reverse with Trade War News?
2019-10-14 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will Risk Trends Extend Charge and EURUSD Reverse with Trade War News?
2019-10-14 12:30:00
Crude Oil Prices May Give Back Gains as Brexit Optimism Wanes
2019-10-14 05:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-08 17:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Rally Fizzles as Bearish 'Death Cross' Begins to Form
2019-10-08 09:57:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Gold Price Outlook: Gold Prices Bounce, Can Bulls Continue to Push? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2019/10/14/gold-price-outlook-gold-prices-bounce-can-bulls-continue-to-push-js53-gold-price.html $Gold https://t.co/lkhwJiWyFg
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.64%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 79.58%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/3fnicdJA3K
  • China-US trade talks made breakthrough last week with both sides showing a strong will to reach a final deal - Global Times
  • RT @HuXijin_GT: Based on what I know, China-US trade talks made breakthrough last week and the two sides have the strong will to reach a fi…
  • If a #Brexit deal is reached, Sterling will rally further, while in the equity space, the domestically-focused FTSE 250 should outperform the export-focused #FTSE 100. Get your market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/nfgon4la8s https://t.co/IEBfQ1wYx9
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.13% Wall Street: -0.21% Germany 30: -0.32% France 40: -0.51% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Kh9F9IPP6d
  • RT @carlquintanilla: Morgan Stanley thinks the next few weeks/months could “resemble what we saw last December, albeit less dramatic given…
  • RT @onlyyoontv: Chatted China’s take on DC trade talks and, @SullyCNBC— as I mentioned, Tencent has started broadcasting @NBA games again!…
  • BoE's Cunliffe says Brexit uncertainty has weighed on investment, adds that even if we get a Brexit transition deal, still do not know what the final trading relationship will be $GBP
  • .@DailyFX has just launched our new Worldwide Commodities Infographic. Be sure to check it out here to track major geopolitical players as well as live market prices -> https://www.dailyfx.com/research/global-commodities https://t.co/gUmzIfJReN
GBP/USD Dips, USD/TRY Extends Rally, AUD/USD at Lows - US Market Open

GBP/USD Dips, USD/TRY Extends Rally, AUD/USD at Lows - US Market Open

2019-10-14 13:15:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

MARKET DEVELOPMENT –GBP/USD Dips, USD/TRY Extends Rally, AUD/USD at Lows

DailyFX 2019 FX Trading Forecasts

GBP: Over the weekend, the EU had been seemingly less optimistic than Irish ministers, having stated that a lot more work would be needed in order to reach a deal with the UK. Consequently, GBP/USD is seeing a modest pullback from its recent short-covering led 4% rally. Going forward, Brexit related headlines will be the main focus in the run up to the EU Summit on October 17-18th, thus volatility in the Pound will remain elevated. On the technical front, the 200DMA at 1.2712 held firm while a larger pullback could see the 100DMA situated at 1.2409 in focus.

TRY: Geopolitical tensions are once again on the rise between the US and Turkey with the latter expanding its incursion in Northeast Syria. The Turkish Lira which has fallen 3.8% over the past week, has now lost over 12% in value vs the US Dollar for the year, risks remain tilted to the downside as the US increase talk over potential sanctions.

AUD / NZD: High beta currencies are notably weaker this morning as risk sentiment continues to ease with equity markets slightly softer. While President Trump may hail the recent Phase 1 agreement of trade talks with China as a breakthrough, China still demands additional talks before signing a Phase 1 deal, thus ebbing trade optimism has pressured risk assets. Looking ahead, both the Aussie and Kiwi will be awaiting key economic data releases throughout the week.

GBP/USD Dips, USD/TRY Extends Rally, AUD/USD at Lows - US Market Open

GBP/USD Dips, USD/TRY Extends Rally, AUD/USD at Lows - US Market Open

Source: DailyFX, Refinitiv

WHAT’S DRIVING MARKETS TODAY

  1. GBP/USD Price Slips Lower as Brexit Reality Starts to Bite” by Nick Cawley, Market Analyst
  2. Euro Shorts Increase Sharply, GBP/USD Less Bearish, USD Bulls Rise - COT Report” by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst
  3. FTSE 100 Outlook: Familiar Level in Play, Pattern Possibilities to Watch” by Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
  4. Using FX To Effectively Trade Global Market Themes at IG” by Tyler Yell, CMT , Forex Trading Instructor

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Sterling (GBP) Rally Stalls as Brexit Negotiations Intensify - Webinar
Sterling (GBP) Rally Stalls as Brexit Negotiations Intensify - Webinar
2019-10-14 11:50:00
GBP/USD Price Slips Lower as Brexit Reality Starts to Bite
GBP/USD Price Slips Lower as Brexit Reality Starts to Bite
2019-10-14 08:00:00
S&P 500 Drops as Trump Announces Partial Trade Deal
S&P 500 Drops as Trump Announces Partial Trade Deal
2019-10-11 19:40:00
Gold Sinks, S&P500 Rises Further on Solid Consumer Sentiment Data
Gold Sinks, S&P500 Rises Further on Solid Consumer Sentiment Data
2019-10-11 16:00:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.