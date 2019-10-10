We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rallies as US Inflation Report Alleviates Immediate Recession Fears
2019-10-10 12:58:00
EUR/USD Price Action: Euro Breaks out of Downtrend - US Market Open
2019-10-10 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rallies as US Inflation Report Alleviates Immediate Recession Fears
2019-10-10 12:58:00
GBP/USD Nudges Higher After UK GDP Update, Brexit Meeting Nears
2019-10-10 08:55:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rallies as US Inflation Report Alleviates Immediate Recession Fears
2019-10-10 12:58:00
Japanese Yen Closely Tracks Trade Headlines, USD/JPY Downtrend Rules
2019-10-10 05:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price & Silver Outlook: Dip, Then Rip?
2019-10-10 11:00:00
Gold and Crude Oil Price Outlook Vulnerable to US-China Trade News
2019-10-10 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Crude Oil Price Outlook Vulnerable to US-China Trade News
2019-10-10 03:30:00
Oil Price Forecast: Record US Crude Output to Fuel Bear Market
2019-10-10 00:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-08 17:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Rally Fizzles as Bearish 'Death Cross' Begins to Form
2019-10-08 09:57:00
More View more
Breaking news

US CPI Released - Headline 1.7 v/s 1.8, Core 2.4 v/s 2.4

Real Time News
  • The bar could not be any lower for a deal. https://t.co/xYx561lPXh
  • this ramp in Core CPI started in May and continued through June and July - before the FOMC started cutting rates again. Logically, those two Q3 cuts will take some time to transmit so, this doesn't help the case for an October rate cut
  • US Core CPI continuing to print with strength, another month at 2.4%, now 19 consecutive months > 2% https://t.co/3VzZ5su5Ur
  • RT @LiveSquawk: - US CPI (M/M) SA (Sep): 0.0% (est 0.1%, prev 0.1%) - CPI (Y/Y) SA (Sep): 1.7% (est 1.8%, prev 1.7%) - US Core CPI (M/M) SA…
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.59%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 72.49%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/sMFLKOkmlf
  • What is the @ecb (European Central Bank)? What are the key mandates of the bank and how can it affect the #forex market? Find out: https://t.co/romV4hPQJv https://t.co/PFIR397S16
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Continuing Claims (SEP 28) due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1651k Previous: 1651k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-10
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Initial Jobless Claims (OCT 5) due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 218k Previous: 219k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-10
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Real Avg Hourly Earning (YoY) (SEP) due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 1.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-10
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Consumer Price Index Ex Food and Energy (YoY) (SEP) due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 2.4% Previous: 2.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-10
US Dollar Rallies as US Inflation Report Alleviates Immediate Recession Fears

US Dollar Rallies as US Inflation Report Alleviates Immediate Recession Fears

2019-10-10 12:58:00
Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

US Inflation Report (CPI) Review:

  • Headline September US CPI missed expectations at 1.7% y/y, but given fears of an even deeper setback, traders are looking at the US inflation report as a relief.
  • Disinflation in headline inflation may continue: the US Dollar is near its yearly high, energy prices have come down in recent weeks, and the ever-present US-China trade war continues to sap economic growth.
  • The US Dollar rallied following the release as Fed rate expectations discounted slightly lower odds of action by the FOMC later this month.

Looking for longer-term forecasts on the US Dollar? Check out the DailyFX Trading Guides.

US economic data is holding sway over FX markets as traders take a reprieve from the intense US-China trade war headlines over the past 24-hours. Looking for clues for the October Fed meeting, the US inflation report had market participants on edge given growing fears of a US recession. It’s fairly typical to see low inflation coupled with low growth, after all.

The lack of a significant miss – the fear going into the data – may be helping drive the US Dollar rebound thereafter. Headline September US CPI missed expectations at 1.7% versus 1.8% expected (y/y), while US core CPI came in unchanged at 2.4% (y/y).

Disinflation in headline inflation may continue: the US Dollar is near its yearly high, energy prices have come down in recent weeks, and the ever-present US-China trade war continues to sap economic growth. The US Dollar rallied following the release as Fed rate expectations discounted slightly lower odds of action by the FOMC later this month.

Here are the data driving the US Dollar this morning:

- USD Consumer Price Index (SEP): 0.0% versus 0.1% expected, from 0.1% (m/m).

- USD Consumer Price Index (SEP): 1.7% versus 1.8% expected, from 1.7% (y/y).

- USD CPI ex Food & Energy (SEP): 0.1% versus 2.1% expected, from 0.3% (m/m).

- USD CPI ex Food & Energy (SEP): 2.4% as expected, from 2.4% (y/y).

See the DailyFX Economic Calendar for Thursday, October 10, 2019.

DXY Index Price Chart: 1-minute Timeframe (October 10, 2019) (Chart 1)

US Dollar Rallies as US Inflation Report Alleviates Immediate Recession Fears

Following the inflation report, the US Dollar (via the DXY Index) continued its rebound from earlier in the day. The DXY Index initially rallied from 98.71 to as high as 98.81 following the release, but was trading back higher at 98.78 at the time this report was written.

Read more: US Dollar Gains Limited Ahead of FOMC Minutes - Key Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY

FX TRADING RESOURCES

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, DailyFX has multiple resources available to help you: an indicator for monitoring trader sentiment; quarterly trading forecasts; analytical and educational webinars held daily; trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and even one for those who are new to FX trading.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

To contact Christopher Vecchio, e-mail at cvecchio@dailyfx.com

Follow him on Twitter at @CVecchioFX

View our long-term forecasts with the DailyFX Trading Guides

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Price Action: Euro Breaks out of Downtrend - US Market Open
EUR/USD Price Action: Euro Breaks out of Downtrend - US Market Open
2019-10-10 12:30:00
FTSE 100 Forecast: Death Cross Signals Bad Omen for FTSE 100
FTSE 100 Forecast: Death Cross Signals Bad Omen for FTSE 100
2019-10-10 09:35:00
GBP/USD Nudges Higher After UK GDP Update, Brexit Meeting Nears
GBP/USD Nudges Higher After UK GDP Update, Brexit Meeting Nears
2019-10-10 08:55:00
EUR/GBP Price Analysis - Running into Fibonacci Resistance
EUR/GBP Price Analysis - Running into Fibonacci Resistance
2019-10-10 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
USD/JPY
Bearish
EUR/USD
Bullish
AUD/USD
Bullish
NZD/USD
Bullish
USD/CHF
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.