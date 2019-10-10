We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Catches Support After Another Core CPI Print at 2.4%
2019-10-10 14:00:00
US Dollar Rallies as US Inflation Report Alleviates Immediate Recession Fears
2019-10-10 12:58:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Surges as Varadkar Hints at Brexit Deal
2019-10-10 16:42:00
US Dollar Rallies as US Inflation Report Alleviates Immediate Recession Fears
2019-10-10 12:58:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rallies as US Inflation Report Alleviates Immediate Recession Fears
2019-10-10 12:58:00
Japanese Yen Closely Tracks Trade Headlines, USD/JPY Downtrend Rules
2019-10-10 05:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price & Silver Outlook: Dip, Then Rip?
2019-10-10 11:00:00
Gold and Crude Oil Price Outlook Vulnerable to US-China Trade News
2019-10-10 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Crude Oil Price Outlook Vulnerable to US-China Trade News
2019-10-10 03:30:00
Oil Price Forecast: Record US Crude Output to Fuel Bear Market
2019-10-10 00:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-08 17:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Rally Fizzles as Bearish 'Death Cross' Begins to Form
2019-10-08 09:57:00
More View more
Breaking news

Brexit News: GBP extends rally after Varadker-Johnson meeting, up over 1% versus CHF, EUR, JPY, USD

Real Time News
  • The Swedish #Krona finds some much-needed reprieve after today’s inflation figures. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/TQUwc5QoAa https://t.co/Q3Bc8oOhsq
  • Update on #Cryptocurrencies #BITCOIN -0.52% #BITCOINCASH -3.37% #ETHEREUM -0.64% #RIPPLE -3.68% #LITECOIN -2.52%
  • Everyone is using a version of President Trump's 'stay tuned' nowadays when dealing with serious questions... https://t.co/XRxDuCtew7
  • US Yield Curve Update: 2Yr/5Yr: -4.6% 2Yr/10Yr: 13.9% 2Yr/30Yr: 64.0% 5Yr/10Yr: 18.7% $TNX
  • If we don't see the US and China offer clear steps to de-escalate today (when Chinese delegation reportedly is going to leave early) or tomorrow (suggestions of Trump meeting VP He), that means the tariff escalation on a large swath of Chinese imports still on pace Oct 15
  • LIVE NOW: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/registerToSeminar?webinar=3952937094787220994&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • US 30-Year Bonds Draw 2.170% Primary Dealers Awarded: 22.9% Direct Bidders Awarded: 18.5% Indirect Bidders Awarded: 58.5% B/C Ratio: 2.25 $TNX
  • here we go starting now https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/3952937094787220994?webinar=3952937094787220994 https://t.co/to5ULfDh9U
  • 💷 $GBP: British Pound surges as Irish PM Varadkar "sees a pathway" to a #Brexit deal following latest meeting with UK PM Boris Johnson re: Irish Backstop. Latest #forex market alert on the Sterling - via @DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2019/10/10/british-pound-gbp-surges-as-varadkar-hints-at-brexit-deal.html?CHID=9&QPID=917700
  • LIVE IN 5 MINUTES: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/registerToSeminar?webinar=3952937094787220994&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
British Pound (GBP) Surges as Varadkar Hints at Brexit Deal

British Pound (GBP) Surges as Varadkar Hints at Brexit Deal

2019-10-10 16:42:00
Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst
Share:

BREXIT LATEST: GBPUSD JUMPS, EURGBP SINKS AS IRISH PM VARADKAR SEES PATHWAY TO BREXIT DEAL

  • GBPUSD skyrockets nearly 200 pips following news Irish PM Varadkar sees a possible Brexit breakthrough
  • EURGBP pivots lower as the latest Brexit development suggests a break of impasse over the border in Northern Ireland
  • Take a look at this Brexit Timeline for insight on how Brexit negotiations have affected the financial markets

Irish PM Varadkar just updated markets in Liverpool following a meeting with British PM Boris Johnson where the political leaders discussed the sticky subject of Northern Ireland’s backstop and how to avoid a hard border. The Irish border has caused a major impasse between Brexit negotiators, which has largely prevented the UK and EU from agreeing on a Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

The latest remarks from Varadkar, however, suggests that London and Brussels may finally be able to find common ground and get Brexit talks back on track. Varadkar stated that he had a “very good” discussion with PM Johnson and “hopes that today’s talks are sufficient for talks to resume.” This comes after harsh comments lobbed back and forth between UK and EU officials Wednesday, which caused no-deal Brexit fears to rise once again.

Varadkar detailed that avoiding a hard border has always been the primary objective and that “all sides would like an agreement next week.” He also added that he “sees pathway to possible deal,” but customs and consent are still outstanding issues that need to be ironed out.

GBPUSD PRICE CHART: 5-MINUTE TIME FRAME (OCTOBER 10, 2019 INTRADAY)

GBPUSD Price Chart Brexit Latest

GBPUSD surged above the 1.2250 mark immediately following the news and continued to climb toward the 1.2400 price level.

EURGBP PRICE CHART: 5-MINUTE TIME FRAME (OCTOBER 10, 2019 INTRADAY)

EURGBP Price Chart Brexit Latest

Similarly, the latest episode of strength in the British Pound sent spot EURGBP plunging from 0.9020 to 0.8900, which more than erased earlier upside in the Euro driven by the release of ECB minutes.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Rallies as US Inflation Report Alleviates Immediate Recession Fears
US Dollar Rallies as US Inflation Report Alleviates Immediate Recession Fears
2019-10-10 12:58:00
EUR/USD Price Action: Euro Breaks out of Downtrend - US Market Open
EUR/USD Price Action: Euro Breaks out of Downtrend - US Market Open
2019-10-10 12:30:00
FTSE 100 Forecast: Death Cross Signals Bad Omen for FTSE 100
FTSE 100 Forecast: Death Cross Signals Bad Omen for FTSE 100
2019-10-10 09:35:00
GBP/USD Nudges Higher After UK GDP Update, Brexit Meeting Nears
GBP/USD Nudges Higher After UK GDP Update, Brexit Meeting Nears
2019-10-10 08:55:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
EUR/GBP
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.