We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Bullish Outlook Falls Apart Again as Trade War Headlines Turn After-Hours
2019-10-10 00:30:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Plunge Pauses at Downtrend Support
2019-10-09 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Nudges Higher After UK GDP Update, Brexit Meeting Nears
2019-10-10 08:55:00
GBP/USD at Risk for Further Losses as Brexit Negotiations Collapse
2019-10-10 06:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Closely Tracks Trade Headlines, USD/JPY Downtrend Rules
2019-10-10 05:00:00
Asia Stocks, Currencies Whipsaw on US-China Trade Headline Blitz
2019-10-10 04:48:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Crude Oil Price Outlook Vulnerable to US-China Trade News
2019-10-10 03:30:00
US Dollar Gyrates as FOMC Minutes Underscore Divided Fed
2019-10-09 18:11:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Crude Oil Price Outlook Vulnerable to US-China Trade News
2019-10-10 03:30:00
Oil Price Forecast: Record US Crude Output to Fuel Bear Market
2019-10-10 00:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-08 17:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Rally Fizzles as Bearish 'Death Cross' Begins to Form
2019-10-08 09:57:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.33% Germany 30: 0.12% US 500: -0.08% Wall Street: -0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/MBPEf9uasV
  • BoE's Carney - UK data fairly volatile at present - Today's data is consistent with picture of soft underlying growth
  • $AUDUSD plunged down to fresh decade-lows in early-August. Sellers continued to battle but were thrice thwarted after support tests below .6700. Get your AUD/USD technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/hDKxeFjYxh https://t.co/or6tnMdbYR
  • LIVE NOW: Join Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX as he discusses a wide range of topics with emphasis on psychology, trade execution, and risk management with the goal of helping traders improve performance. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/602330483?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • RT @georgemagnus1: A currency pact. Just nonsense. No one needs to know about $ in global fx as it’s freely traded and transparent as glass…
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Join Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX as he discusses a wide range of topics with emphasis on psychology, trade execution, and risk management with the goal of helping traders improve performance. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/602330483?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • 🇬🇧 (GBP) Visible Trade Balance (Pounds) (AUG), Actual: -£9810m Expected: -£10000m Previous: -£9620m https://www.dailyfx.com/calendar?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=TweetRobot&utm_campaign=twr
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX #podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/mk1w1DM2Rh https://t.co/z4SfORokzg
  • 🇬🇧 (GBP) Trade Balance Non EU GBP/Mn (AUG), Actual: -£2206m Expected: -£2800m Previous: -£2540m https://www.dailyfx.com/calendar?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=TweetRobot&utm_campaign=twr
  • 🇬🇧 (GBP) Trade Balance (AUG), Actual: -£9810m Expected: -£1050m Previous: -£9620m https://www.dailyfx.com/calendar?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=TweetRobot&utm_campaign=twr
GBP/USD Nudges Higher After UK GDP Update, Brexit Meeting Nears

GBP/USD Nudges Higher After UK GDP Update, Brexit Meeting Nears

2019-10-10 08:55:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

GBP/USD Price, Charts and Analysis

  • GDP contracts in August but rolling 3-month growth beats expectations.
  • Brexit negotiations ongoing as PM Johnson’s meets Taoiseach Varadkar.

Brand New Q4 2019 GBP and USD Forecasts and Top Trading Opportunities

UK growth contracted in August, according to the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) data but rolling 3-month GDP beat market expectations. GDP fell by 0.1% in August, compared to a flat reading in July, while 3m/3m GDP rose by 0.3% compared to expectations, and a prior month’s reading of 0.1%. The positive performance was aided by tv and film production boosting the services sector, while manufacturing performance remains weak, according to the ONS. The 3m/3m index of services rose by 0.4%, beating expectations and a prior month’s outturn of 0.2%.

GBP/USD Nudges Higher After UK GDP Update, Brexit Meeting Nears

GBPUSD nudged higher on the release before paring gains ahead of today’s Brexit meeting between UK PM Johnson and Irish Taoiseach Varadkar at mid-day. EU members and officials have been saying that this weekend is crunch time to see if there is the basis of a deal on the table ahead of the EU members meeting on October 17-18. Johnson’s latest offer has not found any favor with the EU, while yesterday’s rumor of a time-limited NI backstop offer by the EU has been refuted by the EU and rejected by the UK.

GBP/USD Five Minute Price Chart (October 10, 2019)

GBP/USD Nudges Higher After UK GDP Update, Brexit Meeting Nears

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Sterling, the US Dollar and/or Brexit – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author at nicholas.cawley@ig.comor via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100 Forecast: Death Cross Signals Bad Omen for FTSE 100
FTSE 100 Forecast: Death Cross Signals Bad Omen for FTSE 100
2019-10-10 09:35:00
EUR/GBP Price Analysis - Running into Fibonacci Resistance
EUR/GBP Price Analysis - Running into Fibonacci Resistance
2019-10-10 08:00:00
Asia Stocks, Currencies Whipsaw on US-China Trade Headline Blitz
Asia Stocks, Currencies Whipsaw on US-China Trade Headline Blitz
2019-10-10 04:48:00
AUD, NZD Pop Higher On Report US Considering China Currency Pact
AUD, NZD Pop Higher On Report US Considering China Currency Pact
2019-10-10 01:51:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.