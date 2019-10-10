FTSE 100 Forecast: Death Cross Signals Bad Omen for FTSE 100

Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.33% Germany 30: 0.12% US 500: -0.08% Wall Street: -0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/MBPEf9uasV

BoE's Carney - UK data fairly volatile at present - Today's data is consistent with picture of soft underlying growth

$AUDUSD plunged down to fresh decade-lows in early-August. Sellers continued to battle but were thrice thwarted after support tests below .6700. Get your AUD/USD technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/hDKxeFjYxh https://t.co/or6tnMdbYR

LIVE NOW: Join Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX as he discusses a wide range of topics with emphasis on psychology, trade execution, and risk management with the goal of helping traders improve performance. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/602330483?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr

RT @georgemagnus1: A currency pact. Just nonsense. No one needs to know about $ in global fx as it’s freely traded and transparent as glass…

LIVE IN 30 MIN: Join Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX as he discusses a wide range of topics with emphasis on psychology, trade execution, and risk management with the goal of helping traders improve performance. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/602330483?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr

🇬🇧 (GBP) Visible Trade Balance (Pounds) (AUG), Actual: -£9810m Expected: -£10000m Previous: -£9620m https://www.dailyfx.com/calendar?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=TweetRobot&utm_campaign=twr

Have you been catching on your @DailyFX #podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/mk1w1DM2Rh https://t.co/z4SfORokzg

🇬🇧 (GBP) Trade Balance Non EU GBP/Mn (AUG), Actual: -£2206m Expected: -£2800m Previous: -£2540m https://www.dailyfx.com/calendar?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=TweetRobot&utm_campaign=twr