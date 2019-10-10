EUR/GBP Price Analysis - Running into Fibonacci Resistance

EUR/GBP Price, Charts and Analysis

Fibonacci retracement an obstacle for EUR/GBP

UK PM and Irish Taoiseach Brexit meeting later today.

Brand New Q4 2019 GBP Forecasts and Top Trading Opportunities

Brexit developments and the latest look at monthly UK GDP (08:30 GMT) will be the main fundamental drivers of Sterling price action Thursday, while the Euro is expected to become slightly more volatile when the latest ECB minutes are released at 11:30 GMT. Brexit negotiations continue with UK PM Boris Johnson meeting with Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar around mid-day to continue discussions on the vexed issue of the Irish backstop.

DailyFX Economic Calendar

EUR/GBP traders should watch these fundamental drivers carefully, especially as the pair approach the next level of technical resistance.

The daily chart shows the recent EUR/GBP rally stalling in early trade. The pair are currently testing resistance provided by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the March 13 – August 12 rally at 0.8999. A clean break and close above here opens the way higher with the top of an old bearish spinning top candlestick (July 17) around 0.9050 minor resistance ahead of a cluster of old highs and lows between 0.9100 and 0.9150.

Trading with a Spinning Top Candlestick

Failure to break higher leaves 0.8975 (50-dma and recent double-top) vulnerable ahead of 50% Fibonacci retracement at 0.8899 and the July 25 spike low/20-dma zone around 0.8890. The CCI indicator shows that EUR/GBP remains overbought, signaling caution, while the IG Client Sentiment Indicator shows that retail traders are 35% net-long the pair, a bullish contrarian indicator.

EURGBP Price Daily Chart (January – October 10, 2019)

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Sterling (GBP) – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author at nicholas.cawley@ig.comor via Twitter @nickcawley1.