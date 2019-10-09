We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Price Forecast Ahead of FED Minutes – Buyer’s Lack of Momentum
2019-10-09 09:29:00
US Dollar, Euro Brace for FOMC Minutes, IMF Global Growth Update
2019-10-09 06:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brexit Latest - Talk That EU is Ready to Offer UK Major NI Concession
2019-10-09 08:34:00
Brexit News: Negotiations Collapsing, Sterling (GBP) Under Pressure
2019-10-09 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Price Forecast Ahead of FED Minutes – Buyer’s Lack of Momentum
2019-10-09 09:29:00
Asia Stocks Head Lower As Hopes Fade For US-China Trade Talks
2019-10-09 04:51:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Turn to FOMC Minutes After Powell Comments
2019-10-09 03:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD ETF Holdings Surge to 6-Year Highs
2019-10-08 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Building a Familiar Trading Pattern
2019-10-09 10:12:00
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Turn to FOMC Minutes After Powell Comments
2019-10-09 03:30:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-08 17:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Rally Fizzles as Bearish 'Death Cross' Begins to Form
2019-10-08 09:57:00
More View more
Real Time News
Crude Oil Price Building a Familiar Trading Pattern

Crude Oil Price Building a Familiar Trading Pattern

2019-10-09 10:12:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

  • US crude oil rebound taking place.
  • Moving average resistance ahead of trendline.

Q4 2019 Oil Forecasts and Top Trading Opportunities

How to Trade Oil: Crude Oil Trading Strategies and Tips

Crude Oil Bouncing off Short-Term Support Zone

A familiar pattern is emerging on the daily US crude oil chart. The recent heavy sell-off in crude was arrested as it neared a supportive zone between $50.50/bbl. and $50.70/bbl. and has turned higher. The daily chart shows this is the third time this zone has acted as a springboard for higher prices after a supportive upward trend was broken. The 20-day moving average is breaking below the 50-day ma, as it did in the previous two moves, while the CCI indicator flashed an oversold signal near the three recent lows.

To confirm the recent bullish move, US crude oil will need to break back above the old support/new resistance trendline around $57/bbl. while taking out the 200-day moving average at $57.90/bbl. would confirm the move higher. Above here, old horizontal resistance at $60.98/bbl. becomes the next bullish target. The $50/bbl. level has been supportive since mid-January this year and is also seen as a big figure line in the sand for oil producers. A break and close here would see the chart turn bearish.

Crude Oil Price Daily Chart (January – October 9, 2019)

Crude Oil Price Building a Familiar Trading Pattern

WTI vs Brent: Top 5 Differences Between WTI and Brent Crude Oil

The IG Client Sentiment Indicator shows retail traders are 85.0% net-long US crude oil, a bearish contrarian bias, but recent shifts in daily and weekly positioning give us a mixed outlook.

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Crude Oil – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author at nicholas.cawley@ig.comor via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Brexit Latest - Talk That EU is Ready to Offer UK Major NI Concession
Brexit Latest - Talk That EU is Ready to Offer UK Major NI Concession
2019-10-09 08:34:00
Brexit News: Negotiations Collapsing, Sterling (GBP) Under Pressure
Brexit News: Negotiations Collapsing, Sterling (GBP) Under Pressure
2019-10-09 08:00:00
Asia Stocks Head Lower As Hopes Fade For US-China Trade Talks
Asia Stocks Head Lower As Hopes Fade For US-China Trade Talks
2019-10-09 04:51:00
AUD Hit. Consumer Confidence Wilts Despite Sub-1% Interest Rates
AUD Hit. Consumer Confidence Wilts Despite Sub-1% Interest Rates
2019-10-09 00:12:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.