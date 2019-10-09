We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, Silver, and SP 500 Rally Off Lows
2019-10-08 16:32:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2019-10-08 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Dips on Brexit Woes as USD/JPY Falls on Trade War Fears
2019-10-08 23:00:00
GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Drop, EUR/GBP Jumps as Latest Brexit News Disappoints
2019-10-08 17:25:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Stocks Head Lower As Hopes Fade For US-China Trade Talks
2019-10-09 04:51:00
GBP/USD Dips on Brexit Woes as USD/JPY Falls on Trade War Fears
2019-10-08 23:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Turn to FOMC Minutes After Powell Comments
2019-10-09 03:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD ETF Holdings Surge to 6-Year Highs
2019-10-08 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Turn to FOMC Minutes After Powell Comments
2019-10-09 03:30:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Collapses into Critical Support– WTI Levels
2019-10-08 15:30:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-08 17:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Rally Fizzles as Bearish 'Death Cross' Begins to Form
2019-10-08 09:57:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • European Opening Calls From IG: #FTSE 7159 +0.22% #DAX 11993 +0.19% #CAC 5472 +0.28% #MIB 21405 0.00% #IBEX 8955 +0.16% #STOXX 3439 +0.19%
  • RT @NorthmanTrader: I'm sorry, but this just is so pathetic. Now we're back to permanent balance sheet expansion by the ECB and the Fed. No…
  • My trading video for today: ' S&P 500 Tumbles and $USDCNH Rallies as #TradeWar Headlines Persist' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2019/10/09/P-500-Tumbles-and-USDCNH-Rallies-as-Trade-War-Headlines-Persist.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Kicklighter&utm_campaign=twr
  • #DidYouKnow a shooting star formation is a bearish reversal pattern that consists of just one candle. How to trade shooting star candle stick? Find out: https://t.co/lY2wsk0ROg https://t.co/0DcXNCsYYQ
  • #GBP, #NZD and #JPY are expected to be the most-active majors versus #USD with one-week implied volatility at 9.35, 8.48 and 7.15 respectively [delayed]
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.54%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 71.62%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/pLBqpKQEUA
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.27% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.21% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.07% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.02% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/5goaTVF97f
  • -#Crudeoil prices, gold turns to #FOMC minutes after Powell’s comments -Powell commentary helps gold to close higher for the day around $1505 -#Goldprices, crude oil may fall if FOMC minutes cool Fed rate cut bets https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2019/10/09/Crude-Oil-Gold-Prices-Turn-to-FOMC-Minutes-After-Powell-Comments.html
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.30% Wall Street: 0.25% France 40: 0.19% Germany 30: 0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Cm9EJqgX1D
  • #FOMO affects 69% of millennials, but it can also have a significant bearing upon trading practices. Find out what are the typical characters of a FOMO trader is: https://t.co/OC6zV0at2t https://t.co/UpGq9cGLJY
Asia Stocks Head Lower As Hopes Fade For US-China Trade Talks

Asia Stocks Head Lower As Hopes Fade For US-China Trade Talks

2019-10-09 04:51:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Asia Pacific Stocks Talking Points:

  • Equity was lower across the board Wednesday
  • Heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing don’t bode well for this week’s meetings
  • The US Dollar clawed back some ground, however, as did its Australian and New Zealand counterparts

Join our analysts for live, interactive coverage of all major economic data at the DailyFX Webinars. We’d love to have you along.

The prospect of a US China trade settlement coming from this week’s high-level talks in Washington DC seemed extremely remote Wednesday, leading to predictable declines in Asia Pacific stocks.

This week’s expansion of the US trade blacklist to include some of China’s most important artificial intelligence names and came in response to allegations of human rights abuses against mainly Muslim minorities. For its part China has said that the US should ‘stop interfering’ and remove the companies as soon as possible.

With negotiations scheduled to begin on Thursday it’s hard to imagine a less conducive backdrop to progress. The US Administration has scheduled an increase in tariffs on another $250 billion of Chinese goods next week, on October 15. The President has said these will be imposed if the talks don’t make progress.

The Nikkei 225 was duly down 0.7%, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and Australia’s ASX off by a similar amount. The Shanghai Composite fell 0.1%, while the Kospi was closed for a holiday.

In Australia the big four banks took a tumble, as they generally do when risk appetite is low. Dominos Pizza Enterprises were hit by its US parent’s quarterly update which missed forecasts.

Regional economic data was rather limited but Westpac’s snapshot of Australian consumer confidence found it at four year lows this month, despite the fall in domestic interest rates below 1% for the first time ever.

The US Dollar came under some pressure as trade hopes appeared to wilt, but USD/JPY clawed back some ground through the Asian session, as did the Australian and New Zealand Dollars.

NZD/USD has pulled up a little from the lows of late September, while remaining firmly within its well-established downtrend.

New Zealand Dollar Vs US Dollar, Daily Chart

The Australian Dollar exhibits similar action, despite the lack of domestic interest rate support for both currencies, with their markets clearly awaiting this week’s trade news.

The rest of the session will offer the minutes of the last Federal Open Market Committee, with the markets convinced that US interest rates are heading lower, possibly quite soon.

Asia Pacific Stocks Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD Hit. Consumer Confidence Wilts Despite Sub-1% Interest Rates
AUD Hit. Consumer Confidence Wilts Despite Sub-1% Interest Rates
2019-10-09 00:12:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD ETF Holdings Surge to 6-Year Highs
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD ETF Holdings Surge to 6-Year Highs
2019-10-08 22:00:00
Dow Jones & DAX 30 Forecasts: Indices Show Signs of Vulnerability
Dow Jones & DAX 30 Forecasts: Indices Show Signs of Vulnerability
2019-10-08 18:30:00
Trade War Latest: China Pledges to Retaliate, USD/JPY Drops - US Market Open
Trade War Latest: China Pledges to Retaliate, USD/JPY Drops - US Market Open
2019-10-08 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
Hong Kong HS50
Australia 200
NZD/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.