USD/TRY: Turkish Lira Drops on Trump Tweet, Bitcoin (BTC) Gains

Turkish Lira comes under pressure with $USDTRY jumping 2.5%. Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/Fw73s6kPcQ https://t.co/y1SXEZkF8w

$VIX volatility index aiming higher as risk appetite ebbs following reports China seeks to narrow scope of trade talks, likely exacerbated by latest tension between US & Turkey https://t.co/FD0wCPqNx9

RT @Amena__Bakr: Putin is due to arrive in #Riyadh on the 14th of October, following that he’ll be traveling to the UAE #OOTT

RT @TaviCosta: These CFO surveys couldn’t be more bearish. Now plunging the most in the history of the data. All happening while: - Ins…

The new head of the IMF will be speaking on the state of the global economy. Worth keeping an eye on: https://t.co/EjTJLxvULp

Canadian #Dollar Price Outlook: $USDCAD Rally Stalls at Resistance - https://t.co/SSE4ZZA671 https://t.co/U3sPwBAHhu

The $SPX is lower following an impasse in the US-China trade war, as China signaled an unwillingness to negotiate on matters of intellectual property protection https://t.co/GHL12HgaB3

Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Consumer Credit (AUG) due at 19:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: $15.000b Previous: $23.294b https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-07

RT @BIS_org: Central bank balance sheet expansion sometimes hurt market functioning, but rarely tightened financial conditions materially,…