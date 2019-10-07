We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EURUSD Price Outlook Remains Weak After Fresh Bearish Data
2019-10-07 10:00:00
Euro May Fall vs US Dollar if German Factory Orders Spook Markets
2019-10-07 06:30:00
Sterling (GBP) Price Action Dominated by Brexit Narrative - Webinar
2019-10-07 11:45:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast for Q4: Reversal Potential Remains
2019-10-06 10:00:00
Asia Stocks Mixed Again, Looming US-China Trade Talks Nervously Eyed
2019-10-07 05:04:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast for Q4: Reversal Potential Remains
2019-10-06 10:00:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Gold Holds at Key Resistance
2019-10-07 12:30:00
Gold Price Forecast for 2019 Remains Bullish on Divided FOMC
2019-10-05 19:00:00
Crude Hold Above 2019-Low as OPEC Pledges to Stabilize Oil Prices
2019-10-07 08:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Charts Seek Catalyst to Spark Q4 Breakout
2019-10-06 04:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD Price - Possible Test of Monthly Support
2019-10-04 14:47:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-01 17:10:00
Sterling (GBP) Price Action Dominated by Brexit Narrative - Webinar

2019-10-07 11:45:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Brexit and Sterling (GBP) News, Charts and Analysis - Webinar

  • EU members demanding an agreement by the weekend or a delay is inevitable.
  • Boris Johnson waits for the Scottish Court’s ruling on the Benn Act.

Brand New Q4 2019 GBP Forecasts and Top Trading Opportunities

Brexit Clock Ticks Down, Priming Sterling Price Action

UK PM Boris Johnson will wait to hear the Scottish Court’s ruling on what the outcome would be if he fails to comply with the Benn Act. The court’s ruling, expected imminently, could even rule that PM Boris Johnson be jailed if he fails to agree with the act, highlighting the Brexit-induced mess in the UK.

Negotiators on both sides continue to engage in Brexit talks but the UK’s recent proposal has so far met a lukewarm response. French President Macron has publicly said that the EU will decide if a deal is possible by the end of the week ahead of the meeting of EU leaders on October 17-18. If no deal is the outcome, PM Johnson will have to ask the EU for an extension, something he still refuses to countenance.

GBPUSD is in a holding pattern and waiting to hear the outcome of meetings at the end of the week. Volatility is expected to ramp up as we near the weekend, putting the recent 1.2204 – 1.2414 range under pressure.

GBPUSD Price Daily Chart (January – October 7, 2019)

The IG Client Sentiment Indicator shows retail traders are 72.0% net-long GBPUSD, a bearish contrarian bias. See how daily and weekly sentiment shifts change GBPUSD bias.

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Sterling (GBP) – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author at nicholas.cawley@ig.comor via Twitter @nickcawley1.

