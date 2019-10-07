We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
News
EURUSD Price Outlook Remains Weak After Fresh Bearish Data
2019-10-07 10:00:00
Euro May Fall vs US Dollar if German Factory Orders Spook Markets
2019-10-07 06:30:00
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast for Q4: Reversal Potential Remains
2019-10-06 10:00:00
Sterling Q4 Technical Analysis - Volatile Times Ahead
2019-10-05 22:00:00
News
Asia Stocks Mixed Again, Looming US-China Trade Talks Nervously Eyed
2019-10-07 05:04:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast for Q4: Reversal Potential Remains
2019-10-06 10:00:00
News
Gold Price Forecast for 2019 Remains Bullish on Divided FOMC
2019-10-05 19:00:00
US Dollar Forecast Sours as Fed Rate Cut Odds Rise, US Yields Sink
2019-10-05 03:00:00
News
Crude Hold Above 2019-Low as OPEC Pledges to Stabilize Oil Prices
2019-10-07 08:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Charts Seek Catalyst to Spark Q4 Breakout
2019-10-06 04:00:00
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD Price - Possible Test of Monthly Support
2019-10-04 14:47:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-01 17:10:00
EURUSD Price Outlook Remains Weak After Fresh Bearish Data

2019-10-07 10:00:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
EURUSD Pointing South

  • German factory orders fall again, Eurozone investor confidence slumps.
  • US dollar remains strong leaving EURUSD eyeing further losses.

Brand New Q4 2019 USD and EUR Forecast and Top Trading Opportunities

EURUSD Remains Under Downside Pressure

The latest batch of German/Eurozone data confirms the ongoing weakness in the area with Germany likely to fall into a technical recession – two quarters of negative growth – after German factory orders missed lowly expectations and fell further into negative territory. Recently released Eurozone investor confidence also ploughed further into negative territory, hitting a six-year low, further fueling fears of a recession despite the recent ECB rate cut and fresh quantitative easing package. German industrial production data out tomorrow and German export figures out on Wednesday will likely confirm this negative picture.

DailyFX Economic Calendar

EURUSD Price Outlook Remains Weak After Fresh Bearish Data

While the Euro remains weak, the US dollar continues to push higher despite a 0.25% rate cut being nearly fully priced-in at this month’s FOMC meeting. The US dollar remains bid regardless of the ongoing trade war with China and talk of US President Donald Trump being impeached. The technical set-up shows the firm upward trend in the dollar off the late-June low at 95.70 with a pattern of unbroken higher highs and higher lows in place. The US dollar basket is also back above the 20-day moving average highlighting the recent bullish momentum.

US Dollar Basket Price Chart (January – October 7, 2019)

EURUSD Price Outlook Remains Weak After Fresh Bearish Data

In contrast, the daily EURUSD chart continues to point to the downside with a series of lower highs and lower low evident. The market is neither overbought or oversold and the pair are struggling to break above the 20-day moving average. Horizontal support is seen at 1.0926 ahead of 1.0879, a low last seen in May 2017. To the upside, there is a zone of resistance between 1.100 and 1.1025 before 1.1107 comes into play.

The latest Commitment of Traders report shows that traders have increased their bearish bets against the Euro by USD 650 million to over USD 9 billion, the largest short position since June this year.

Euro Bearish Bets Boosted – CoT Report

EURUSD Daily Price Chart (January – October 7, 2019)

EURUSD Price Outlook Remains Weak After Fresh Bearish Data

IG Client Sentiment shows that traders are 58% net-long EURUSD, a bearish contrarian bias.

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on the Euro and the US Dollar – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author at nicholas.cawley@ig.comor via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

News & Analysis at your fingertips.