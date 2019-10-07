AUD/USD and NZD/USD Suffer on US-China Trade War Latest - US Market Open

Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.46% Silver: 0.08% Gold: -0.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/6M6IwDbcnv

RT @GunjanJS: "Unlike in the past when investors got bullish ahead of major U.S.-China trade talks...we're not seeing similar optimism this…

RT @CNBCnow: JUST IN: White House confirms trade talks with China will resume on October 10. https://t.co/Y3tzFpMGGB

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.07%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 73.19%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/YggQDhkJ5N

Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.03% Silver: 0.13% Gold: -0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/8kJsINSEcQ

Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.37% Germany 30: 0.33% Wall Street: -0.28% US 500: -0.31% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ho6TnYFiCG

While the #Euro remains weak, the US dollar continues to push higher despite a 0.25% rate cut being nearly fully priced-in at this month’s #FOMC meeting. Get your $EUR market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/qty1AQq0zA https://t.co/2YzyFuMET9

RT @economics: Eric Rosengren isn’t jumping on the interest-rate-cutting bandwagon just yet https://t.co/mORLyAt9Nc

RT @lisaabramowicz1: Cautious investors have been rewarded over the past 20 months. U.S. stocks have returned less than 2 percentage points…