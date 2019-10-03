We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
S&P 500 Threatens Broader Risk Aversion...Before Trade Wars Spread to US-EU
2019-10-03 01:41:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: EU Tariffs & ISM Services
2019-10-02 21:30:00
USD/CAD Reversal, GBP/USD Rises, US Dollar Eyes ISM Data - US Market Open
2019-10-03 13:20:00
British Pound Price: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY at a Crossroads After Brexit Proposal
2019-10-03 09:44:00
Asia Stocks Hit As US-Europe Trade Tensions Add to Investor Woes
2019-10-03 04:59:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: EU Tariffs & ISM Services
2019-10-02 21:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: Boosted by Risk Sentiment, Eyes US NFP Report
2019-10-03 08:02:00
Gold Spiked on Easing Bets, Crude Oil Prices Fell on Growth Risks
2019-10-03 03:30:00
Crude Oil Price: Trend Breakdown Nears Prior Reversal Zone
2019-10-03 11:00:00
Gold Spiked on Easing Bets, Crude Oil Prices Fell on Growth Risks
2019-10-03 03:30:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-01 17:10:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Nov 07 when Bitcoin traded near 6,477.27.
2019-10-01 05:23:00
Breaking news

US to impose tariffs on $7.5B of goods imported from the EU beginning Oct 18

Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.10% US 500: -0.10% Wall Street: -0.19% Germany 30: -0.28% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/zNgUErlUtA
  • RT @BittelJulien: Yikes! Yesterday’s Conference Board CEO confidence number was just plain ugly. Lowest reading since Q4 ’08 & YoY lowest s…
  • RT @jsblokland: Uh-oh! The 5Y5Y Eurozone #inflation swap has set another all-time low. #ECB #QE https://t.co/wwldgTrhkr
  • RT @markets: U.S. jobless claims edge up https://t.co/R3jvykqIq8 https://t.co/MN8CCpGmjL
  • Ireland's Varadker says the proposals that the UK put forward are welcome, but fall short in a number of ways $GBP
  • Ireland's PM Varadker says reassured to hear PM Johnson's remarks that there will be no physical infrastructure linked to customs checks $GBP
  • US Dollar Price Outlook: Q4 Pullback Continues, NFP on Deck https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2019/10/03/us-dollar-price-outlook-q4-usd-pullback-continues-nfp-on-deck-us-dollar-price-chart-.html $USD https://t.co/TyQQpSMUai
  • Get your $EUR technical forecast from @CVecchioFX, find out what are the influencing factors and what is the currency's potential scenario going into Q4 here: https://t.co/7yKuLVIsHW https://t.co/9NKhFr7zYU
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.23%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 74.57%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/gx9DVHuJlV
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Continuing Claims (SEP 21) due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1654k Previous: 1650k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-03
USD/CAD Reversal, GBP/USD Rises, US Dollar Eyes ISM Data - US Market Open

USD/CAD Reversal, GBP/USD Rises, US Dollar Eyes ISM Data - US Market Open

2019-10-03 13:20:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
MARKET DEVELOPMENT – USD/CAD Reversal, GBP/USD Rises, USD Eyes ISM Data

DailyFX 2019 FX Trading Forecasts

Canadian Dollar extends losses as external factors weigh on the currency. Yesterday’s sharp drop in both equity markets and oil prices pushed USD/CAD through the topside of its recent range of 1.3310. As such, with little on the economic calendar for Canada, external factors are likely to dictate the currency. Resistance situated at 1.3345, in which a break above opens the door for a test of 1.3380, while support resides at 1.3290-1.3300.

Sterling catches a bid throughout the European session as markets ease up on no-deal expectations following Boris Johnson’s Brexit proposals. However, with that said, hurdles remain going forward, with a high bar set for the EU to agree to Boris Johnson’s Brexit plan, current optimism could be somewhat misplaced and subsequently faded if differences persist. Elsewhere, the UK economy continues to feel the weigh of Brexit uncertainty after the latest services PMI showed a surprise contraction.

US Dollar eyes the ISM Non-Manufacturing whereby markets will look for any spill-over effects from the downturn observed in the manufacturing sector. If indeed there is notable drop in the non-manufacturing reading, risk assets are likely to remain under pressure with investors flowing into safe-havens.

USD/CAD Reversal, GBP/USD Rises, US Dollar Eyes ISM Data - US Market Open

USD/CAD Reversal, GBP/USD Rises, US Dollar Eyes ISM Data - US Market Open

WHAT’S DRIVING MARKETS TODAY

  1. Gold Price Outlook: Boosted by Risk Sentiment, Eyes US NFP Report” by Nick Cawley, Market Analyst
  2. FTSE 100 Price Outlook: Throttling Brings Topping Pattern into Clear View” by Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
  3. GBP/USD Price Outlook: Unfazed by PMI Warning Signal” by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst
  4. Using FX To Effectively Trade Global Market Themes at IG” by Tyler Yell, CMT , Forex Trading Instructor

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

Crude Oil Price: Trend Breakdown Nears Prior Reversal Zone
Crude Oil Price: Trend Breakdown Nears Prior Reversal Zone
2019-10-03 11:00:00
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Unfazed by PMI Warning Signal
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Unfazed by PMI Warning Signal
2019-10-03 09:32:00
Gold Price Outlook: Boosted by Risk Sentiment, Eyes US NFP Report
Gold Price Outlook: Boosted by Risk Sentiment, Eyes US NFP Report
2019-10-03 08:02:00
Asia Stocks Hit As US-Europe Trade Tensions Add to Investor Woes
Asia Stocks Hit As US-Europe Trade Tensions Add to Investor Woes
2019-10-03 04:59:00
