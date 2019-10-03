We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Rate Cut Odds Jump for ECB, RBA, and RBNZ Drop as Global Growth Concerns Heat Up - Central Bank Watch
2019-10-03 15:00:00
S&P 500 Threatens Broader Risk Aversion...Before Trade Wars Spread to US-EU
2019-10-03 01:41:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD Reversal, GBP/USD Rises, US Dollar Eyes ISM Data - US Market Open
2019-10-03 13:20:00
British Pound Price: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY at a Crossroads After Brexit Proposal
2019-10-03 09:44:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Stocks Hit As US-Europe Trade Tensions Add to Investor Woes
2019-10-03 04:59:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: EU Tariffs & ISM Services
2019-10-02 21:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Bounce as USD Retreats, Can GLD Bulls Hold the Line?
2019-10-03 15:30:00
ISM Services PMI Miss Adds to Market Turmoil, Recession Risk
2019-10-03 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price: Trend Breakdown Nears Prior Reversal Zone
2019-10-03 11:00:00
Gold Spiked on Easing Bets, Crude Oil Prices Fell on Growth Risks
2019-10-03 03:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-01 17:10:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Nov 07 when Bitcoin traded near 6,477.27.
2019-10-01 05:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Gold Prices Bounce as USD Retreats, Can GLD Bulls Hold the Line? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/drivers_of_price_action/2019/10/03/gold-prices-bounce-as-usd-retreats-can-gld-bulls-hold-the-line-js53-gold-price-chart.html
  • #FTSE slammed, head-and-shoulders top cleaning up nicely. Get your technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/rY1BlPqJ46 https://t.co/UHXV4nOnN9
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.58% Silver: 0.39% Oil - US Crude: -0.99% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/DotbJUQkoQ
  • UK PM Johnson says he has a backup plan should the EU reject this deal $GBP
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.65% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.65% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.59% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.25% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.03% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/pWB38yLwi7
  • Join @JStanleyFX 's weekly #webinar on trading price action at 1:00 PM ET/5:00 PM GMT. Register here: https://t.co/rFhWzz0pIy https://t.co/amtLIFKEt9
  • Apple CEO Tim Cook says he hopes trade barriers are normalized and tariffs return to zero or thereabouts I am skeptical $AAPL
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.01% France 40: -0.06% Germany 30: -0.16% Wall Street: -0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/6uWrKUDvwE
  • RT @DExEUgov: Brexit Secretary @SteveBarclay was on TV and radio this morning explaining our offer for the Irish border. These are serious…
  • So, the US bringing trade wars to the EU shores is favorable for the Euro? I'm dubious. I think the market doesn't believe it will escalate. I believe it can easily https://t.co/wmLeIBSR75
ISM Services PMI Miss Adds to Market Turmoil, Recession Risk

ISM Services PMI Miss Adds to Market Turmoil, Recession Risk

2019-10-03 15:30:00
Thomas Westwater,
Share:

ISM Services PMI Talking Points:

  • The services sector now appears to be following manufacturing’s downward path after the ISM non-manufacturing PMI printed the weakest reading since August 2016
  • Ongoing trade war risks along with a tightening labor market are fueling recession fears
  • DailyFX Forecasts are published on a variety of markets such as Gold, the US Dollar or the Euro and are available from the DailyFX Trading Guides page. If you’re looking to improve your trading approach, check out Traits of Successful Traders. And if you’re looking for an introductory primer to the Forex market, check out our New to FX Guide.

The Institute for Supply Management released their report on the non-manufacturing sector Thursday morning, with the headline figure printing 52.6, the lowest reading since August of 2016. Markets were broadly impacted after the report crossed the wire with the S&P 500 Index sinking below the 2860 mark, which accelerated losses from previous days, though a large portion of Thursday's downside has since been retraced at the time of writing. US treasury yields also fell on the report with the 10-Year yield dropping to 1.526%. In line with a risk-off move spurred by the ISM Services report is gold price action, which is currently on the rise and currently trading above 1516.

S&P 500 (SPX) with Gold (XAUUSD): 5 – Minute Time Frame (OCT 3)

5-min S&P500 Chart with Gold

Trade issues are one of the main drivers for weakness in the headline figure: a manager surveyed quoted “While Chinese tariffs are understandable, they are impacting our supply chain decisions. We are actively pursuing alternate sources for our China-based production. At this point, we have not passed on tariff costs to our customers, but we are evaluating all options.” This sentiment is uniform with respondents in the manufacturing report from ISM, which shows the trade war between the US and China is having implications on the economy in whole.

Another concerning area of the report was the employment index which declined to 50.4, which is alarmingly close to the point of contraction set at the 50.0 mark. One survey respondent said, “Number of new employees starting to level off” and “Tightening workforce is leading to a more competitive market for qualified potential employees.” While these comments may appear positive for pressuring wage growth, the impact on employers is a shortage of qualified workers from a tight labor market which could increase costs and decrease productivity as they struggle to fill skilled roles.

DFX Economic Calendar

Fed Chair Powell will also be speaking at a Fed Listens event Friday afternoon. Market participants are eager to hear from the Fed Chair as they expect the recent weak market data to bolster the dovishness for easing moving forward. Currently the market expects an 89.4% chance for a cut according to overnight swaps, up from 72.8% yesterday. Job numbers Friday morning may sway the dovishness of the Fed further if a disappointing number follows in line with this week’s ISM data.

FED Overnight Swap Pricing October Meeting

--Written by Thomas Westwater, Intern Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Thomas on Twitter @FxWestwater

DailyFX forecasts on a variety of currencies such as the US Dollar or the Euro are available from the DailyFX Trading Guides page. If you’re looking to improve your trading approach, check out Traits of Successful Traders. And if you’re looking for an introductory primer to the Forex market, check out our New to FX Guide.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Reversal, GBP/USD Rises, US Dollar Eyes ISM Data - US Market Open
USD/CAD Reversal, GBP/USD Rises, US Dollar Eyes ISM Data - US Market Open
2019-10-03 13:20:00
Crude Oil Price: Trend Breakdown Nears Prior Reversal Zone
Crude Oil Price: Trend Breakdown Nears Prior Reversal Zone
2019-10-03 11:00:00
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Unfazed by PMI Warning Signal
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Unfazed by PMI Warning Signal
2019-10-03 09:32:00
Gold Price Outlook: Boosted by Risk Sentiment, Eyes US NFP Report
Gold Price Outlook: Boosted by Risk Sentiment, Eyes US NFP Report
2019-10-03 08:02:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
Gold
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.