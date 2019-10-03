We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Threatens Broader Risk Aversion...Before Trade Wars Spread to US-EU
2019-10-03 01:41:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: EU Tariffs & ISM Services
2019-10-02 21:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Price: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY at a Crossroads After Brexit Proposal
2019-10-03 09:44:00
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Unfazed by PMI Warning Signal
2019-10-03 09:32:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Stocks Hit As US-Europe Trade Tensions Add to Investor Woes
2019-10-03 04:59:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: EU Tariffs & ISM Services
2019-10-02 21:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Boosted by Risk Sentiment, Eyes US NFP Report
2019-10-03 08:02:00
Gold Spiked on Easing Bets, Crude Oil Prices Fell on Growth Risks
2019-10-03 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Spiked on Easing Bets, Crude Oil Prices Fell on Growth Risks
2019-10-03 03:30:00
Canadian Dollar Tumbles With Crude Oil, USD/CAD Clears Resistance
2019-10-02 23:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-01 17:10:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Nov 07 when Bitcoin traded near 6,477.27.
2019-10-01 05:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Join @CVecchioFX 's #webinar at 7:30 AM ET/11:30 AM GMT as he discusses the most relevant information from the world's most influential central banks. Register here: https://t.co/HyPgSrhjor https://t.co/u7v74O8sEB
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.14% Silver: 0.12% Oil - US Crude: -0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/UyoBBH9bdw
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.24% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.14% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.03% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.09% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.10% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/BpBmSCsMPN
  • British Pound Price: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY at a Crossroads After Brexit Proposal More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/gbp-usd/2019/10/03/British-Pound-Price-GBPUSD-GBPJPY-at-a-Crossroads-After-Brexit-Proposal-MK.html https://t.co/3XeuNyv7kI
  • #DidYouKnow traders generally prefer using candlestick charts for day-trading because they offer an enjoyable visual perception of price. Find out how you can utilize it in your trading strategy here: https://t.co/yFn12QgmxO https://t.co/UzD9hE5b90
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.50% US 500: 0.13% Wall Street: 0.11% Germany 30: 0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/uIQIo5Hozw
  • Follow @DailyFXedu for your regular #webinar updates with @DailyFX analysts and catch up on the webinars you missed. https://t.co/qvpX9a2cQ9
  • LIVE NOW: Join Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX Robinson as he discusses a wide range of topics with emphasis on psychology, trade execution, and risk management with the goal of helping traders improve performance here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/602330483?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Join Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX as he discusses a wide range of topics with emphasis on psychology, trade execution, and risk management with the goal of helping traders improve performance here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/602330483?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Might be worth reading this article again...@DailyFX @DailyFXedu 🧐🤔 A Guide to Safe-Haven Currencies and How to Trade Them https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/education/trading_tips/daily_trading_lesson/2018/12/13/safe-haven-currencies.html?ref-author=Cawley
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Unfazed by PMI Warning Signal

GBP/USD Price Outlook: Unfazed by PMI Warning Signal

2019-10-03 09:32:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

GBP/USD Analysis & Talking Points

  • UK Service Sector Contracts
  • Political Uncertainty Typically Overstates Economic Weakness

Today’s UK Services PMI rounded a hat-trick of contractionary readings, resulting in the all sector PMI posting its first back to back contraction since 2012. Alongside this, IHS Markit highlighted that at current levels point to GDP falling by 0.1% in Q3, which if indeed was the case, the UK would slip into a technical recession. That said, the PMI surveys have typically overstated the weakness of the economy during times of heightened political uncertainty.

However, one of the more concerning highlights within the report had been the weakness in employment with IHS Markit noting that the services sector saw the biggest reduction in employment since 2010, therefore reinforcing the Bank of England’s view that “the labour market does not appear to be tightening further, with official and survey measures of employment growth softening”.

GBP/USD Price Outlook: Unfazed by PMI Warning Signal

In reaction the PMI miss, the Pound initial dipped, however, the move was relatively contained given that politics remains the key driver for the Pound at the current stage. As such, following PM Johnson’s Brexit proposals to the EU, focus will be on the response from the EU as well as Ireland.

GBPUSD PRICE CHART: 1-MINUTE TIME FRAME (INTRADAY)

GBP/USD Price Outlook: Unfazed by PMI Warning Signal

For a more in-depth analysis on FX, check out the Q3 FX Forecast

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Outlook: Boosted by Risk Sentiment, Eyes US NFP Report
Gold Price Outlook: Boosted by Risk Sentiment, Eyes US NFP Report
2019-10-03 08:02:00
Asia Stocks Hit As US-Europe Trade Tensions Add to Investor Woes
Asia Stocks Hit As US-Europe Trade Tensions Add to Investor Woes
2019-10-03 04:59:00
US Dollar Uptrend on SGD Reinforced by Singapore PMI Contraction
US Dollar Uptrend on SGD Reinforced by Singapore PMI Contraction
2019-10-03 02:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Price Forecast: Is the Index Headed for a Repeat of 2018?
Nasdaq 100 Price Forecast: Is the Index Headed for a Repeat of 2018?
2019-10-02 20:00:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.