DAX 30 Price Forecast: The Index Can Ill Afford a US-EU Trade War

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-10-03 19:00:00
Rate Cut Odds Jump for ECB, RBA, and RBNZ Drop as Global Growth Concerns Heat Up - Central Bank Watch
2019-10-03 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-10-03 19:00:00
USD/CAD Reversal, GBP/USD Rises, US Dollar Eyes ISM Data - US Market Open
2019-10-03 13:20:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-10-03 19:00:00
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Fed to Cut Further & Fuel Yen Breakout
2019-10-03 18:44:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Gold, Oil, Stocks & USD Perform During FOMC Rate Cut Cycles
2019-10-03 17:00:00
Gold Prices Bounce as USD Retreats, Can GLD Bulls Hold the Line?
2019-10-03 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Gold, Oil, Stocks & USD Perform During FOMC Rate Cut Cycles
2019-10-03 17:00:00
Crude Oil Price: Trend Breakdown Nears Prior Reversal Zone
2019-10-03 11:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-01 17:10:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Nov 07 when Bitcoin traded near 6,477.27.
2019-10-01 05:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The services sector now appears to be following manufacturing’s downward path after the ISM non-manufacturing PMI printed the weakest reading since August 2016. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here: https://t.co/DYy2wjvsKg https://t.co/2VudOaKUB4
  • Markets now aggressively looking to the #Fed to keep saving the day after 3-year low ISM non-manufacturing PMI pushed October 25bp rate cut bets to 85% (was at 47% a week ago). Not surprising to see #SP500 and #Nikkei225 recover from session lows while bond yields stayed low https://t.co/571zy6Rrph
  • $EURUSD Daily Pivot Points: S3: 1.079 S2: 1.0854 S1: 1.0893 R1: 1.0957 R2: 1.0982 R3: 1.1046 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.51% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.45% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.25% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.04% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.08% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/dCumjWYbp5
  • Chart comparing monthly change in ADP and NFP jobs reports. ADP data reported earlier this week surprised to the downside with 135K job additions (vs 140K consensus). NFP is reported tomorrow and markets are expecting a print of 145K. https://t.co/fUlP7iEDKX
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.38% Silver: -0.04% Oil - US Crude: -0.35% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/m6F5p7WlqN
  • Currency Update (5-Day Percent Change): $EURUSD +0.449% $AUDUSD -0.104% $USDJPY +0.889% $USDCAD -0.525% $NZDUSD +0.048% [Delayed]
  • FOMC rate cuts have historically produced mixed returns across assets like #gold, crude #oil, the S&P 500 and $USD. Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/KJCMa5NDMj https://t.co/KWKfFLO5E0
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.27%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 78.33%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/dMGIrgjjiU
  • German Bund Yields Update: 2-Year: -0.793% 3-Year: -0.845% 5-Year: -0.803% 7-Year: -0.764% 10-Year: -0.593% 30-Year: -0.089%
DAX 30 Price Forecast: The Index Can Ill Afford a US-EU Trade War

DAX 30 Price Forecast: The Index Can Ill Afford a US-EU Trade War

2019-10-03 20:00:00
Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst
Share:

DAX 30 Price Forecast:

DAX 30 Price Forecast: The Index Can Ill Afford a US-EU Trade War

The DAX 30 has fallen under considerable pressure this week, suffering its worst intraday performance on Wednesday since August 2 when it fell -3.11%. With a coincidental alignment of technicals and fundamentals, bearish headwinds have worked to erase much of the Index’s September rally. Now, the potential for another trade war escalation may work to push the Index lower still.

Following the announcement that the United States will impose tariffs on the EU beginning on October 18 - in the ongoing battle between Airbus and Boeing - the threat of tit-for-tat retaliation has emerged. As it stands, the US will impose a 10% tariff on European airplanes and a 25% tariff on European agricultural goods – an action deemed acceptable by the WTO. Already, the European Union has drafted up a document for potential retaliatory targets, mainly large aircraft and agricultural products.

DAX 30 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (September 2018 – October 2019)

DAX Daily Price Chart

The EU has not, however, received the WTO’s permission to impose these tariffs – and may not until the first half of 2020. Should the European union seek to exact revenge without the WTO’s blessing, it would likely open the door for an American countermeasure which could spark a downward spiral in trade ties for the two allies – something neither the Dow Jones nor the DAX 30 can afford.

Further still, such a decision would work to undermine the WTO’s role in global trade, setting a precedent for other nations to discard the governing body’s rules and guidelines. While a breakdown in trade ties between the two trading partners would undoubtedly dent global growth, undercutting the intergovernmental organization may have more-dire and longer-lasting implications.

G7 PMI Chart

Nevertheless, the immediate threat lies with the Dow Jones and DAX 30. Given their respective underlying economies, the DAX 30 may find itself particularly troubled. Recent data out of Germany has highlighted its flagging economy and another headwind brought about from an expanded US-EU trade war could look to deal the final blow. In an attempt to resuscitate the German and European economy, the European Central Bank has already announced further easing for the bloc and is now urging fiscal measures to stimulate growth.

View our Economic Calendar for the dates and times of upcoming data which could spark volatility.

That said, with a material decline in trade relations and the potential for retaliation, the efficacy of the ECB’s policy may be questioned. Compounding the uncertainty, the Trump administration may still enact auto tariffs on the European Union, which could hamstring the German economy. Therefore, it seems the DAX may be destined for further losses as the market looks to asses the different factors on either side.

Germany 30 Client Positioning Chart

IG Client Sentiment Data suggests similar. Retail trader data shows 56.35% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.29 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 9.89% lower than yesterday and 39.88% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 18.18% lower than yesterday and 47.21% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggeststhe DAX 30 may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger bearish contrarian trading bias for the DAX. For a detailed look at IG Client Sentiment data on the German Index and how we arrive at this conclusion, check out the video recording above or follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for deeper insight.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

Read more:DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Struggling at Strong Resistance

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

ISM Services PMI Miss Adds to Market Turmoil, Recession Risk
ISM Services PMI Miss Adds to Market Turmoil, Recession Risk
2019-10-03 15:30:00
USD/CAD Reversal, GBP/USD Rises, US Dollar Eyes ISM Data - US Market Open
USD/CAD Reversal, GBP/USD Rises, US Dollar Eyes ISM Data - US Market Open
2019-10-03 13:20:00
Crude Oil Price: Trend Breakdown Nears Prior Reversal Zone
Crude Oil Price: Trend Breakdown Nears Prior Reversal Zone
2019-10-03 11:00:00
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Unfazed by PMI Warning Signal
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Unfazed by PMI Warning Signal
2019-10-03 09:32:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 30
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.