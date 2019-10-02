Nasdaq 100 Price Forecast: Is the Index Headed for a Repeat of 2018?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Holds Channel Support, EUR/JPY Losses Deepen as Global Growth Concerns Rise
2019-10-02 16:10:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Stalls into Monthly Open- Bears Beware
2019-10-01 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
JPY Outperforms, CHF Drops to Parity, GBP Volatility is Coming - US Market Open
2019-10-02 13:30:00
GBP Technical Analysis Overview: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2019-10-02 08:05:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD Reversal Risks Deeper USD/JPY Losses
2019-10-02 14:06:00
JPY Outperforms, CHF Drops to Parity, GBP Volatility is Coming - US Market Open
2019-10-02 13:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Defends Key Support- GLD Trade Outlook
2019-10-02 18:30:00
VIX Surges Above 20 on Recession Fears, Gold Jumps & Stocks Drop
2019-10-02 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX, Crude Oil Technical Outlook & More
2019-10-02 12:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Analysis - Multi-year Trend-lines Could Be Next
2019-10-01 11:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-01 17:10:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Nov 07 when Bitcoin traded near 6,477.27.
2019-10-01 05:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.03%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 74.64%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/qmVBNdo3bM
  • An article on the WTO ruling and the United States' shifting the trade war more aggressively to the EU written by @FxWestwater https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2019/10/02/Airbus-WTO-Ruling-Sends-European-Stocks-Falling-.html
  • #crudeoil prices fell today alongside equities in a general risk-off tilt. As forecasted in yesterday's commodities report, Brent gently touched $57.24. https://t.co/OFBeRhLhLY
  • $EURUSD Daily Pivot Points: S3: 1.079 S2: 1.0854 S1: 1.0893 R1: 1.0957 R2: 1.0982 R3: 1.1046 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • USTR formally announces intent to levy tariffs on $7.5B of goods imported from the European Union beginning Oct 18 US will impose 10% tariffs on large commercial aircraft and 25% tariffs on other agricultural and industrial goods from the EU #TradeWars $EURUSD
  • The US Trade Representative's office announces the country will place 10% tariffs on imports of EU-made Airbus aircraft along with a 25% tariff on EU agricultural and industrial goods starting on October 18th
  • aaaand right on cue 1 minute after the close https://t.co/rJwRhDHXEB
  • The European Commission was already planning retaliatory tariffs should the US act quickly after the WTO ruling. I don't think I would want to be playing chicken with the Trump administration right about now...
  • Oh man. The US is putting 10% tariffs on European aircraft and 25% tariffs on agricultural goods that go into effect Oct 18 following the WTO's ruling today...if you thought we were going to avoid a trade-war led recession before...
  • US Equities Update (Wednesday Close): $DJI -1.86% $SPX -1.82% $NDX -1.74% $RTY -0.98% $VIX +9.86%
Nasdaq 100 Price Forecast: Is the Index Headed for a Repeat of 2018?

Nasdaq 100 Price Forecast: Is the Index Headed for a Repeat of 2018?

2019-10-02 20:00:00
Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst
Share:

Nasdaq 100 Price Forecast

Nasdaq 100 Price Forecast: Is the Index Headed for a Repeat of 2018?

The Nasdaq 100 is down nearly 2% from its Monday open after Tuesday’s ISM manufacturing data revealed the sector contracted further in September. The findings worked to exacerbate recessionary fears and has battered risk appetite ahead of two critically important upcoming data pieces. While manufacturing accounts for roughly 15% of the US economy, services make up about 75% of GDP – affording it a much greater share of the measure. Further, US non-farm payrolls are slated to be released on Friday. Consequently, stocks will have a busy conclusion to the first week of October which has already proved volatile.

Ahead of the data, the Nasdaq 100 will look to stem the bleeding as it awaits the next fundamental catalyst. With recent price action, the Index’s leaning looks to be lower, so support at 7528 should be watched closely. While the support offered by the Fibonacci level may not posses the technical merit to rebuke a concerted effort lower, it may provide price indecision on an intraday basis as it did Wednesday.

Nasdaq 100 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (October 2018 – October 2019)

NDX Daily Price Chart

Created with TradingView

On the other hand, the 200-day moving average around the 7385 level – aligning with the Nasdaq’s swing low in August – could be looked to as the “line in the sand.” A breach of this area would seriously undermine a bullish continuation and would likely open the door to deeper losses, potentially targeting the Index’s June lows at 6940.

View our Economic Calendar for the dates and times of upcoming data which could spark more volatility.

Should risk appetite reemerge on the back of strong data or another fundamentally bullish development, the Nasdaq will have to negotiate support-turned resistance. To that end, 7685 may pose the first barrier, followed by the 50-day moving average and the upper bound of the Index’s August range around 7775. While the market has seemingly regained its footing in Wednesday trading, the combination of heightened volatility, upcoming data and the memory of last October, has worked to eviscerate bullish sentiment.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

Read more:S&P 500 Outlook: IPO Market Hints at Gradual Shift in Risk Appetite

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Airbus WTO Ruling Sends European Stocks Falling
Airbus WTO Ruling Sends European Stocks Falling
2019-10-02 19:29:00
VIX Surges Above 20 on Recession Fears, Gold Jumps & Stocks Drop
VIX Surges Above 20 on Recession Fears, Gold Jumps & Stocks Drop
2019-10-02 17:00:00
JPY Outperforms, CHF Drops to Parity, GBP Volatility is Coming - US Market Open
JPY Outperforms, CHF Drops to Parity, GBP Volatility is Coming - US Market Open
2019-10-02 13:30:00
USD/CAD Price Struggling With Moving-Average Resistance
USD/CAD Price Struggling With Moving-Average Resistance
2019-10-02 09:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
News & Analysis at your fingertips.