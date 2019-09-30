Euro Suffers as US Dollar Hits 2019 Peak, AUD Eyes Possible RBA Surprise - US Market Open

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Extends Trend, Gold Threatens to Reverse, Stocks Just Exude Breakout Risk
2019-09-30 12:30:00
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Outlook: Price May Change its Current Direction
2019-09-30 09:38:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling (GBP) Price - Brexit Drivers and a FTSE 'Golden Cross' - Webinar
2019-09-30 11:34:00
Sterling Technical Forecast: British Pound Breaks Down Ahead of Q4
2019-09-30 11:23:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Stocks Mixed on China Data, Weak Business Confidence HIts NZD
2019-09-30 04:49:00
British Pound Downtrend May Hasten, Yen Could Gain on Risk Aversion
2019-09-29 23:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Extends Trend, Gold Threatens to Reverse, Stocks Just Exude Breakout Risk
2019-09-30 12:30:00
Dow, Dollar and Other Risk Assets Weigh Politics Against Trade and Growth
2019-09-30 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Extends Trend, Gold Threatens to Reverse, Stocks Just Exude Breakout Risk
2019-09-30 12:30:00
Dow, Dollar and Other Risk Assets Weigh Politics Against Trade and Growth
2019-09-30 12:30:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: BTC/USD May Correct Higher After Testing Multi-Month Low
2019-09-27 14:31:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slumps 15% as Cryptocurrency Market Crashes
2019-09-25 08:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Join @JWagnerFXTrader 's #webinar at 9:30 AM ET/1:30 PM GMT at the US market opening bell. Register here: https://t.co/9pXwJzGj54 https://t.co/MtHQ3O8T0A
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.12%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 82.76%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/wA95kmPhu0
  • President Trump calls for House Intelligence Committee Chairman Schiff to be arrested for treason
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.05% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.06% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.08% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.46% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.48% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.50% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/VMZMaN8a61
  • Why financial market traders must monitor both monetary and fiscal policy?Find out from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/Fkzk88Y5gm https://t.co/Di0vbQpIm4
  • Eyes on Gold as it tests $1484, particularly those who have joined the crowded long trade $XAU https://t.co/0jJFt2r9wK
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR German Consumer Price Index EU Harmonized (YoY) (SEP P) due at 12:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1.0% Previous: 1.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-09-30
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR German Consumer Price Index EU Harmonized (MoM) (SEP P) due at 12:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.0% Previous: -0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-09-30
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR German Consumer Price Index (YoY) (SEP P) due at 12:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1.3% Previous: 1.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-09-30
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR German Consumer Price Index (MoM) (SEP P) due at 12:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.0% Previous: -0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-09-30
Euro Suffers as US Dollar Hits 2019 Peak, AUD Eyes Possible RBA Surprise - US Market Open

Euro Suffers as US Dollar Hits 2019 Peak, AUD Eyes Possible RBA Surprise - US Market Open

2019-09-30 13:04:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

MARKET DEVELOPMENT – Euro Suffers as US Dollar Hits 2019 Peak, AUD Eyes Possible RBA Surprise

DailyFX 2019 FX Trading Forecasts

New Zealand Dollar took a hit as business confidence dropped to a 11-year low which has come despite the RBNZ’s surprise 50bps cut in August. Consequently, the Kiwi made a fresh 4-year low having briefly dipped below 0.6250. While CFTC positioning highlights that net NZD shorts may be at extreme levels, the lack of positives emanating from the New Zealand economy keeps the currency pressured.

Australian Dollar eyes the RBA rate decision in which expectations are for a 25bps rate cut as money markets price in 19bps (=78% likelihood) worth of easing. However, last week saw RBA Governor Lowe refrain from providing a confirmatory signal, while the RBA’s Shadow Board has attached a 65% probability that the OCR should remain at 1% with a 24% probability that a cut is required. As such, given current market pricing risks are asymetrically tilted to the upside provided that the RBA keeps the cash rate unchanged. That said, in light of the deterioation risk environment, rallies in the currency may well be sold.

US Dollar posts fresh 2019 highs as Euro and Sterling breaks below 1.09 and 1.23 respectively. Concerns are likely to persist among the ECB rate setters as German inflation dipped below expectations with the headline rate at 1.2% (exp. 1.3%), which also came in tandem with yet another slide in inflation expectations. Elsewhere, UK politics is expected to boost volatility in the Pound.

WHAT’S DRIVING MARKETS TODAY

  1. Sterling (GBP) Price Remains Volatile as Brexit Rumors Swirl” by Nick Cawley, Market Analyst
  2. EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Outlook: Price May Change its Current Direction” by Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
  3. US Dollar Preferred Safe-Haven, CAD Longs Slashed, NZD Shorts Extreme - COT Report” by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst
  4. Using FX To Effectively Trade Global Market Themes at IG” by Tyler Yell, CMT , Forex Trading Instructor

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Sterling (GBP) Price - Brexit Drivers and a FTSE 'Golden Cross' - Webinar
Sterling (GBP) Price - Brexit Drivers and a FTSE 'Golden Cross' - Webinar
2019-09-30 11:34:00
Sterling (GBP) Price Remains Volatile as Brexit Rumors Swirl
Sterling (GBP) Price Remains Volatile as Brexit Rumors Swirl
2019-09-30 08:00:00
Asia Stocks Mixed on China Data, Weak Business Confidence HIts NZD
Asia Stocks Mixed on China Data, Weak Business Confidence HIts NZD
2019-09-30 04:49:00
Australian Dollar Slips, China Manufacturing PMI Stays In Contraction
Australian Dollar Slips, China Manufacturing PMI Stays In Contraction
2019-09-30 01:24:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.