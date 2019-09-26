We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rally Pushes Towards Fresh 2019 Highs - Key Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2019-09-26 17:52:00
Euro Bounces From Critical Support, NZD/USD Outperforms - US Market Open
2019-09-26 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rally Pushes Towards Fresh 2019 Highs - Key Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2019-09-26 17:52:00
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Price: British Pound Forecast- Bearish Signals on The Radar
2019-09-26 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rally Pushes Towards Fresh 2019 Highs - Key Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2019-09-26 17:52:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Risk of Lower Levels
2019-09-26 08:15:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: ETF Holdings Could Help Keep XAUUSD Afloat
2019-09-26 19:19:00
US Dollar Rally Pushes Towards Fresh 2019 Highs - Key Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2019-09-26 17:52:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Strait of Hormuz: The World's Most Important Oil Chokepoint
2019-09-26 14:30:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: From Bullish to Bearish – Where is the Next Test?
2019-09-26 14:03:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slumps 15% as Cryptocurrency Market Crashes
2019-09-25 08:00:00
Bitcoin Price Plunges Through Support; ETH, XRP & LTC Slide Similarly
2019-09-24 20:07:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • To those chasing markets higher on these trade headlines - remember that US Core PCE inflation and Durable Goods data are on deck for release tomorrow $ES_F $USD
  • #Brazil 🇧🇷 is the second biggest exporter of soybeans and has somewhat benefited from Chinese tariffs against US soybeans. With tensions easing, demand for Brazilian soybeans may fall and hurt local farmers #brl https://t.co/IXHv0uPWWC
  • US Treasury Yields Update: 2-Year: 1.654% 3-Year: 1.589% 5-Year: 1.575% 7-Year: 1.631% 10-Year: 1.689% 30-Year: 2.138% $TNX
  • RT @FirstSquawk: CHINESE FOREIGN MINISTER WANG YI SAYS U.S. HAS SHOWN GOOD WILL BY WAIVING TARIFFS ON CHINESE PRODUCTS, SO CHINA IS WILLING…
  • $NZDUSD pivots back higher as the New Zealand Dollar continues to show signs of staging a rebound attempt. Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/ttN1ntcrT0 https://t.co/6pepYPDGSw
  • https://t.co/MbWPL8RoM0 https://t.co/ogssR5wlHn
  • Precious Metals Update: #Gold 1506.64 (+0.17%), #Aluminum 1752.00 (-0.60%), and #Copper 5787 (+0.12%). [delayed]
  • Trump is expected to sign stopgap funding bill: Person familiar -BFW
  • Fed's Kashkari: - US Government has a lot more debt capacity than most people realize
  • video of today's webinar uploaded and archived -> https://t.co/8HmSTpeUTZ
Gold Price Forecast: ETF Holdings Could Help Keep XAUUSD Afloat

Gold Price Forecast: ETF Holdings Could Help Keep XAUUSD Afloat

2019-09-26 19:19:00
Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst
Share:

Gold Price Forecast:

Gold Price Forecast: ETF Holdings Could Help Keep XAUUSD Afloat

Since gold’s recent peak on September 4, the precious metal’s price has declined nearly -3% as risk aversion receded and inflationary concerns remained relatively consistent. Still, the total known exchange traded fund holdings of gold have continued to climb – suggesting some investors are still seeking exposure for the yellow metal. Consequently, gold prices could look to enjoy a modest boost from the ETF market as traders look to hedge their portfolios with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones near all-time highs. Alternatively, some traders could be clinging to bullish hopes and attempting to buy the pullback before a continuation higher.

Gold Price & ETF Holdings

Data source: Bloomberg

Either way, the total holdings of gold in the ETF market have increased materially. Since September 4, traders now hold roughly 800,000 more troy ounces of gold - or about 1% of total in the ETF market – than they did before. Meanwhile, price has simultaneously declined by almost -3%.

Total Known Gold & SIlver ETF Holdings

Interestingly, the relationship in price and ownership has not materialized in silver where total holdings have fallen alongside price. Suffering a decline of more than -8% since September 4, the total ETF holdings of XAGUSD slipped a similar -8% in the same span. The divergence in price and holdings between the two precious metals has seen the gold-to-silver ratio mount a rebound in September after previously cratering in July and August. Moving forward, the themes unfolding in both gold and silver could allow for trading opportunities when trading the gold to silver ratio.

Gold to Silver Ratio Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (June 2018 – September 2019)

Gold to Silver Ratio Price Chart

Chart created with TradingView

With that in mind, check out our guide to learn the tips and tricks ofTrading the Gold - Silver Ratio. Apart from technical levels, the two metals will look to the ongoing US political uncertainty for cues and immediate price catalysts. If the impeachment process gains momentum, investors could flock to both gold and silver for relative safety. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

Read more:Nasdaq 100 Price Forecast: Semiconductor Stocks Look to Micron Earnings

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Bounces From Critical Support, NZD/USD Outperforms - US Market Open
Euro Bounces From Critical Support, NZD/USD Outperforms - US Market Open
2019-09-26 13:30:00
EUR/USD Support Under Heavy Pressure, Eyes a Gap Lower Down
EUR/USD Support Under Heavy Pressure, Eyes a Gap Lower Down
2019-09-26 09:30:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Risk of Lower Levels
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Risk of Lower Levels
2019-09-26 08:15:00
Asia Stocks Mixed, Data Show US-China Deal Can't Come Too Soon
Asia Stocks Mixed, Data Show US-China Deal Can't Come Too Soon
2019-09-26 05:47:00
Advertisement

Rates

Silver
Bearish
Gold
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.