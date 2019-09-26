We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Euro Bounces From Critical Support, NZD/USD Outperforms - US Market Open
2019-09-26 13:30:00
2019-09-26 13:30:00
EUR/USD Support Under Heavy Pressure, Eyes a Gap Lower Down
2019-09-26 09:30:00
2019-09-26 09:30:00
GBP/USD
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Price: British Pound Forecast- Bearish Signals on The Radar
2019-09-26 09:30:00
2019-09-26 09:30:00
US Dollar is King, GBP/USD Suffers, USD/JPY May Reverse - US Market Open
2019-09-25 13:35:00
2019-09-25 13:35:00
USD/JPY
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Risk of Lower Levels
2019-09-26 08:15:00
2019-09-26 08:15:00
Asia Stocks Mixed, Data Show US-China Deal Can't Come Too Soon
2019-09-26 05:47:00
2019-09-26 05:47:00
Gold
Gold Technical Outlook: Gold Prices Snap Back Ahead of Q4 Open
2019-09-26 12:30:00
2019-09-26 12:30:00
Asia Stocks Mixed, Data Show US-China Deal Can't Come Too Soon
2019-09-26 05:47:00
2019-09-26 05:47:00
Oil - US Crude
Asia Stocks Mixed, Data Show US-China Deal Can't Come Too Soon
2019-09-26 05:47:00
2019-09-26 05:47:00
How Crude Oil Prices React to Weather-Induced Disruption Fears
2019-09-26 05:00:00
2019-09-26 05:00:00
Bitcoin
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slumps 15% as Cryptocurrency Market Crashes
2019-09-25 08:00:00
2019-09-25 08:00:00
Bitcoin Price Plunges Through Support; ETH, XRP & LTC Slide Similarly
2019-09-24 20:07:00
2019-09-24 20:07:00
Euro Bounces From Critical Support, NZD/USD Outperforms - US Market Open

2019-09-26 13:30:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
MARKET DEVELOPMENT –Euro Bounces Frome Critical Support, NZD/USD Outperforms

DailyFX 2019 FX Trading Forecasts

New Zealand Dollar is flying high after the RBNZ Governor dampened expectations that the central bank would need to utilise unconvential monetary policy tools (QE). At the same time, part of the recovery can be attributed to notable short-covering, given the extreme bearish positioning highlighted in the weekly commitment of traders report. While a sustained move higher in NZD is doubtful at present vs the US Dollar, risks are tilted for further losses in AUD/NZD however following the break below 1.0725, eyes for a move towards 1.0630 on a close below 1.07.

Euro finds support from 2019 low yet again at 1.0925, subsequently forming a triple bottom. That said, price action has been relatively contained in EUR/USD throughout the session amid sizebale option expiries situated from 1.0925 ($1bln) to 1.1000 ($6.5bln). Despite this however, the outlook remains bearish for the Euro with a pick-up in US-EU tensions on the horizon as the WTO are likely to rule that the US can place $8bln worth of tariffs on EU goods in relation to the EU’s illegal state aid to Airbus, thus given scope for pressure on EUR/JPY. Elsewhere, the uber hawk, Sabine Lautenschlager, stated that she would resign from the ECB amid the disagreement over the ECB’s latest stimulus package. Although, it is too soon to discern the tone of the ECB until her replacement is announced.

Today option expiries (expires at 10am NY cut)

Source: Refinitiv (SDRV), DTCC

Source: DailyFX, Refinitiv

WHAT’S DRIVING MARKETS TODAY

  1. EUR/USD Support Under Heavy Pressure, Eyes a Gap Lower Down” by Nick Cawley, Market Analyst
  2. Dow Jones, S&P 500 & Nasdaq 100 Charts: Holding Above Support” by Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
  3. Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Risk of Lower Levels” by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst
  4. Using FX To Effectively Trade Global Market Themes at IG” by Tyler Yell, CMT , Forex Trading Instructor

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

