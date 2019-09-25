We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Price Action Setups in EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD
2019-09-24 19:00:00
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Diverge as Risk Appetite Sours on Trump Comments
2019-09-24 18:05:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar is King, GBP/USD Suffers, USD/JPY May Reverse - US Market Open
2019-09-25 13:35:00
Sterling (GBP) Price Action Dominated by Brexit Disarray
2019-09-25 10:45:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CHF, USD/JPY Price Forecast: May Test More Support Levels
2019-09-25 08:00:00
Asia Stocks Wilt As Impeachment Start Adds To Market Woes
2019-09-25 05:43:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price and Silver Still Have Technical Headwinds
2019-09-25 09:30:00
Gold Prices Hit 3-Week High But Chart Still Warns of Topping
2019-09-25 01:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, DAX, FTSE, Crude Oil Technical Outlook & More
2019-09-25 12:00:00
Canadian Dollar Sinks With Crude Oil, USD/CAD Still Eyes Support
2019-09-24 23:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slumps 15% as Cryptocurrency Market Crashes
2019-09-25 08:00:00
Bitcoin Price Plunges Through Support; ETH, XRP & LTC Slide Similarly
2019-09-24 20:07:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Netherlands Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis World Trade Monitor show that trade volume increased 1.9% in July, following a 1.7% decrease from June $EUR
  • Bitcoin: Triangles don't begin impulse waves...this chart suggests new highs eventually once the selling stops. Sitting on the 200 SMA right now but keep an eye on 7500 too. https://t.co/Ap3FODzZNl
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.17% Silver: -0.42% Oil - US Crude: -2.72% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/vWVwMjy93D
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD New Home Sales (MoM) (AUG) due at 14:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 3.3% Previous: -12.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-09-25
  • Heads Up: 🇺🇸 (USD) New Home Sales (MoM) (AUG) due at 14:00:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 3.3% Previous: -12.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/calendar?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=TweetRobot&utm_campaign=twr
  • The #DAX is currently testing the support from 12140-50 and thus capping further downside for now. However, a break below raises the risk of a test of 12120. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/wMIFyS1Fqa https://t.co/TyuTj9fkq9
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.15% US 500: 0.02% Germany 30: -1.05% France 40: -1.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/YL53EqZhZA
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR CPB Releases World Trade Monitor due at 13:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-09-25
  • Heads Up: 🇪🇺 (EUR) CPB Releases World Trade Monitor due at 13:00:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/calendar?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=TweetRobot&utm_campaign=twr
  • RT @Peston: Ooh. Attorney General tells @NickBoles government will abide by Benn Act which would force @BorisJohnson to ask for Brexit dela…
US Dollar is King, GBP/USD Suffers, USD/JPY May Reverse - US Market Open

US Dollar is King, GBP/USD Suffers, USD/JPY May Reverse - US Market Open

2019-09-25 13:35:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

MARKET DEVELOPMENT –US Dollar is King, GBP/USD Suffers, USD/JPY May Reverse

DailyFX 2019 FX Trading Forecasts

USD: The US Dollar remains king as its major counterparts weaken, most notably GBP. The greenback appears to have shrugged off the initital fears pertaining to an impeachment of President Trump. That said, it would take a 2/3 majority in the Senate to be able to remove Trump from office. As such, given that the Republicans hold a majoirty with the Senate, this appears unlikely. However, the uncertainty looks to have plagued equity markets with European equities trading with modest losses. In turn, USD/JPY may begin to attract sellers from 107.80-108.00.

GBP: The political limbo keeps the pressure on the Pound, which is losing out to both the Euro and the Dollar. While the odds of a no-deal Brexit at the October 31st deadline appear to have diminished, expectations are building that a snap election will be the only way to potential break the currency deadlock. However, that in itself adds further uncertainty over UK politics and thus the Pound remains on the backfoot.

NZD: An intial bid in the New Zealand Dollar following a less dovish monetary policy statement. In turn, this saw the odds of a rate cut at the November meeting ease to 66% from 80%. AUD/NZD tested the 107.00 level on the downside before bouncing back, however, with key risk events in the form of the RBA rate decision and Aussie retail sales, the cross may continue its reversal, prompting a move towards 1.0630.

US Dollar is King, GBP/USD Suffers, USD/JPY May Reverse - US Market Open

Source: DailyFX, Refinitiv

WHAT’S DRIVING MARKETS TODAY

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slumps 15% as Cryptocurrency Market Crashes” by Nick Cawley, Market Analyst
  2. Gold Price and Silver Still Have Technical Headwinds” by Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
  3. FTSE 100 & DAX Fundamental Forecast: Trump Impeachment Odds Rise” by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst
  4. Using FX To Effectively Trade Global Market Themes at IG” by Tyler Yell, CMT , Forex Trading Instructor

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100 & DAX Fundamental Forecast: Trump Impeachment Odds Rise
FTSE 100 & DAX Fundamental Forecast: Trump Impeachment Odds Rise
2019-09-25 11:00:00
Sterling (GBP) Price Action Dominated by Brexit Disarray
Sterling (GBP) Price Action Dominated by Brexit Disarray
2019-09-25 10:45:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slumps 15% as Cryptocurrency Market Crashes
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slumps 15% as Cryptocurrency Market Crashes
2019-09-25 08:00:00
Asia Stocks Wilt As Impeachment Start Adds To Market Woes
Asia Stocks Wilt As Impeachment Start Adds To Market Woes
2019-09-25 05:43:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.