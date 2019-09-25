We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Bearish
FX Price Action Setups in EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD
2019-09-24 19:00:00
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Diverge as Risk Appetite Sours on Trump Comments
2019-09-24 18:05:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
FX Price Action Setups in EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD
2019-09-24 19:00:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-09-24 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
USD/CHF, USD/JPY Price Forecast: May Test More Support Levels
2019-09-25 08:00:00
Asia Stocks Wilt As Impeachment Start Adds To Market Woes
2019-09-25 05:43:00
Gold
Bullish
Gold Prices Hit 3-Week High But Chart Still Warns of Topping
2019-09-25 01:00:00
USD & Treasury Yields Drop as US Consumer Confidence Slides
2019-09-24 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Canadian Dollar Sinks With Crude Oil, USD/CAD Still Eyes Support
2019-09-24 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices at Risk on German IFO, US Consumer Confidence
2019-09-24 04:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slumps 15% as Cryptocurrency Market Crashes
2019-09-25 08:00:00
Bitcoin Price Plunges Through Support; ETH, XRP & LTC Slide Similarly
2019-09-24 20:07:00
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 GBP BBA Loans for House Purchase (AUG) due at 08:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 43000 Previous: 43342 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-09-25
  • Heads Up: 🇬🇧 (GBP) BBA Loans for House Purchase (AUG) due at 08:30:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 43000 Previous: 43342
  • USD/CHF, USD/JPY Price Forecast: US Dollar May Test More Support Levels More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usd-chf/2019/09/25/USDCHF-USDJPY-Price-Forecast-US-Dollar-May-Test-More-Support-Levels-MK.html https://t.co/bKA1HSaP1k
  • Currency markets may be battered by breakneck volatility if a slowdown in global economic growth triggers a collapse in the fragile market for collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/KfjjtaXs7b https://t.co/M5rS3FQtVZ
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.24%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 77.01%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/C4GFuEbHhg
  • $EURUSD continues to remain anchored around the 1.10 handle. Keep in mind there is a chunky $5.9bln vanilla option expiring tomorrow https://t.co/u7ulW5Fg15
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.11% Silver: -0.34% Oil - US Crude: -0.98% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/XLIUi13AGn
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: -0.00% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.10% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.17% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.23% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.30% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/V1JDxIvYqw
  • Get trading education and live coverage of all major market-moving economic data at the DailyFX Webinars. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars?re-author=Cottle?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.13% US 500: 0.04% France 40: -0.49% Germany 30: -0.63% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/9lb5VUkv7y
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slumps 15% as Cryptocurrency Market Crashes

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slumps 15% as Cryptocurrency Market Crashes

2019-09-25 08:00:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

Bitcoin (BTC) News, Price, Chart and Analysis:

  • Bitcoin slumps 15%, alt-coins lose more.
  • Descending wedge pattern warned of breakout.

A Guide to Day Trading Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slumps as Technical Levels Fold

After a few weeks of thin trading ranges and low volumes, the cryptocurrency market burst into life Tuesday as the market sold-off sharply, with double-digit losses seen across the market. At one stage, the cryptocurrency market lost nearly $39 billion in market capitalization as sellers tried to find bids.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slumps 15% as Cryptocurrency Market Crashes

Bitcoin Price Outlook – Preparing a Move or Death by a Thousand Cuts?

There is no one clear reason for the sell-off, but the daily chart has been warning of a move for the last 2-3 weeks as a descending wedge (triangle) pattern took shape. The moment the horizontal support line at $9,080 was broken, the sell-off accelerated all the way down around $8,000 before a small pullback.

Looking ahead, current support is based off the 200-day moving average around $8,300, before a cluster of early-mid June lows near $7,500 come into play. The worry for holders of Bitcoin is that a full measured move of the descending wedge could see BTC hit as low as early-mid $4000s – ($13,840 - $9,080 = $4,720. Then $9,080 - $4,720 = $4,365).

Bitcoin needs to break back above the descending slope, currently around $10.200 to regain any bullish momentum. The CCI indicator does suggest that BTC is heavily oversold and this may stem further losses in the short-term.

Bitcoin Daily Price Chart (December 2018 – September 25, 2019)

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slumps 15% as Cryptocurrency Market Crashes

IG Client Sentiment data show that 83% of retail traders are net-long Bitcoin (BTC), a bearish contrarian indicator.

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Bitcoin – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author at nicholas.cawley@ig.comor via Twitter @nickcawley1.

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

News & Analysis at your fingertips.