Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slumps 15% as Cryptocurrency Market Crashes

Heads Up:🇬🇧 GBP BBA Loans for House Purchase (AUG) due at 08:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 43000 Previous: 43342 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-09-25

Heads Up: 🇬🇧 (GBP) BBA Loans for House Purchase (AUG) due at 08:30:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 43000 Previous: 43342

USD/CHF, USD/JPY Price Forecast: US Dollar May Test More Support Levels More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usd-chf/2019/09/25/USDCHF-USDJPY-Price-Forecast-US-Dollar-May-Test-More-Support-Levels-MK.html https://t.co/bKA1HSaP1k

Currency markets may be battered by breakneck volatility if a slowdown in global economic growth triggers a collapse in the fragile market for collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/KfjjtaXs7b https://t.co/M5rS3FQtVZ

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.24%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 77.01%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/C4GFuEbHhg

$EURUSD continues to remain anchored around the 1.10 handle. Keep in mind there is a chunky $5.9bln vanilla option expiring tomorrow https://t.co/u7ulW5Fg15

Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.11% Silver: -0.34% Oil - US Crude: -0.98% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/XLIUi13AGn

Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: -0.00% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.10% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.17% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.23% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.30% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/V1JDxIvYqw

Get trading education and live coverage of all major market-moving economic data at the DailyFX Webinars. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars?re-author=Cottle?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr