EUR/USD
Bullish
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Euro May Fall on German IFO Data After PMIs Sent Chilling Message
2019-09-24 07:00:00
S&P 500 Avoids its Break, EURUSD Maintains Its Pressure
2019-09-24 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
UK Supreme Courts Rules PM Johnson's Prorogation as Unlawful, GBP/USD Rise Reversed
2019-09-24 09:57:00
New Zealand Dollar May Rise Against USD, British Pound Weakened
2019-09-23 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
HK Sees Year's Second-Biggest IPO, Anheuser Busch Floats Asia Unit
2019-09-24 05:57:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/USD & Gold
2019-09-23 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Gold Price Eyes Fresh Higher High, Silver Price Retains Latest Rally
2019-09-24 08:00:00
Gold Price Rally to Persist If Bullish RSI Signal Takes Shape
2019-09-24 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Mixed
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Crude Oil Prices at Risk on German IFO, US Consumer Confidence
2019-09-24 04:00:00
Stocks Mixed As Oil Prices Rise, US, China to Keep Talking On Trade
2019-09-23 05:55:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Bitcoin Price Chart Forecast: BTCUSD Awaits Pennant Breakout
2019-09-20 17:10:00
Bitcoin Price Battles Trend Resistance, Ethereum Continues to Outperform
2019-09-19 11:00:00
UK Supreme Courts Rules PM Johnson's Prorogation as Unlawful, GBP/USD Rise Reversed

2019-09-24 09:57:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
GBP/USD Analysis and Talking Points

  • UK Supreme Court Rules PM’s Prorogation as Unlawful
  • GBP Sees Choppy Reaction as Political Uncertainty Persists

The UK Supreme Court ruled that PM Johnson’s decision to prorogue parliament had been deemed unlawful, adding that parliament had not been prorogued, while leaving the decision up to the Speaker of the house to decide when parliament should reconvene. Subsequently, the speaker John Bercow has stated that parliament should reconvene without delay. In reaction to this announcement GBP/USD saw a buy the rumour, sell the fact type price action, having initially risen to session highs of 1.2480 with the decision seemingly reducing the likelihood that Boris Johnson can force through a no-deal Brexit. However, this is yet another challenge to the Prime Minister’s authority, therefore resulting in further political uncertainty within the UK and thus keeping gains in the Pound somewhat limited.

GBP/USD Price Chart: 1-minute Time Frame (Intraday)

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

