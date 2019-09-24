We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-09-24 14:00:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-09-24 14:00:00
GBP/USD Choppy, AUD/USD and NZD/USD Outperform - US Market Open
2019-09-24 13:30:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-09-24 14:00:00
Market Sentiment: Havens in Demand, GBP Up on Court Ruling | Webinar
2019-09-24 12:00:00
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Rally at Key Inflection Zone- GLD Levels
2019-09-24 15:30:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-09-24 14:00:00
Crude Oil Prices at Risk on German IFO, US Consumer Confidence
2019-09-24 04:00:00
Stocks Mixed As Oil Prices Rise, US, China to Keep Talking On Trade
2019-09-23 05:55:00
Bitcoin Price Chart Forecast: BTCUSD Awaits Pennant Breakout
2019-09-20 17:10:00
Bitcoin Price Battles Trend Resistance, Ethereum Continues to Outperform
2019-09-19 11:00:00
Market Sentiment: Havens in Demand, GBP Up on Court Ruling | Webinar

2019-09-24 12:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst and Editor
Market sentiment analysis:

  • Trader sentiment has taken a turn for the worse, boosting safe havens such as the Japanese Yen, the Swiss Franc and Gold.
  • However, stock markets remain firm and the British Pound has gained from the news that the UK Supreme Court has ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s suspension of the UK Parliament was unlawful.

Risk off in the currency markets

Trading sentiment is deteriorating in the currency markets, boosting demand for the traditional safe havens such as the Japanese Yen, the Swiss Franc and Gold. However, many of the major stock-market indexes remain near their highs and Sterling has been lifted by a UK Supreme Court ruling that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s suspension of the Westminster Parliament in the runup to Brexit was unlawful.

GBPUSD Price Chart, Five-Minute Timeframe (September 24, 2019)

Latest GBPUSD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the new IG Client Sentiment page on the revamped DailyFX website, at the new IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it and at the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts.

Resources to help you trade the markets:

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, at DailyFX we have many resources to help you:

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below, via email at martin.essex@ig.com or on Twitter @MartinSEssex

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

