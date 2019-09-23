We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Hammered at Resistance – What is Next?
2019-09-23 09:53:00
UK Markets Wait For Supreme Court Ruling, Brexit Update - Webinar
2019-09-23 12:10:00
US Dollar, S&P 500 and Gold Look to Breakouts with More Run than Oil's
2019-09-22 14:00:00
Bitcoin Price Chart Forecast: BTCUSD Awaits Pennant Breakout
2019-09-20 17:10:00
UK Markets Wait For Supreme Court Ruling, Brexit Update - Webinar

2019-09-23 12:10:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Sterling (GBP) News, Charts and Analysis – Webinar

  • UK Supreme Court ruling due shortly
  • UK PM Johnson to meet EU leaders on the sidelines at the United Nations

Q3 2019 GBP Forecasts and Top Trading Opportunities

UK asset markets are flat to slightly lower at the start of the week with traders waiting for the UK Supreme Courts ruling on whether PM Johnson’s recent shuttering of Parliament was legal or not. The judgement is expected early this week and will have a direct influence on UK assets one way or another.

This week PM Johnson will meet with European leaders at the United Nations General Assembly meeting to discuss the latest Irish backstop developments. Recent positive commentary has boosted the value of the British Pound until a report this weekend that European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker sees a return to a hard border in Ireland pushed GBP lower.

There is a lack of front-line UK economic data this week to influence trading but speaches from BoE governor Mark Carney and other UK central bank officials should be followed closely.

GBPUSD has drifted lower through the session but has not threatened the recent 1.1959 low made earlier this month.

DailyFX Economic Calendar

GBPUSD Price Daily Chart (January – September 23, 2019)

Brexit Glossary: Brexit Jargon and Terms Explained

The IG Client Sentiment Indicator shows retail traders are 65.0% net-long, a bearish contrarian bias.

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Sterling – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author at nicholas.cawley@ig.comor via Twitter @nickcawley1.

