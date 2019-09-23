We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Hammered at Resistance – What is Next?
2019-09-23 09:53:00
EUR/USD Shorts Sharply Rise, GBP/USD Shorts Ease, CAD Bulls Boosted – COT Report
2019-09-23 09:30:00
UK Markets Wait For Supreme Court Ruling, Brexit Update - Webinar
2019-09-23 12:10:00
EUR/USD Shorts Sharply Rise, GBP/USD Shorts Ease, CAD Bulls Boosted – COT Report
2019-09-23 09:30:00
EUR/USD Shorts Sharply Rise, GBP/USD Shorts Ease, CAD Bulls Boosted – COT Report
2019-09-23 09:30:00
Stocks Mixed As Oil Prices Rise, US, China to Keep Talking On Trade
2019-09-23 05:55:00
US Dollar, S&P 500 and Gold Look to Breakouts with More Run than Oil's
2019-09-22 14:00:00
Dow, Gold and EURUSD Await Direction from Trade Wars and Recession Fears
2019-09-22 12:00:00
Stocks Mixed As Oil Prices Rise, US, China to Keep Talking On Trade
2019-09-23 05:55:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall on ECB Commentary, US PMI Data
2019-09-23 04:59:00
Bitcoin Price Chart Forecast: BTCUSD Awaits Pennant Breakout
2019-09-20 17:10:00
Bitcoin Price Battles Trend Resistance, Ethereum Continues to Outperform
2019-09-19 11:00:00
Stocks Mixed As Oil Prices Rise, US, China to Keep Talking On Trade

2019-09-23 05:55:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Asian Stocks Talking Points:

  • The US-China trade story was subject to some mixed signals.
  • Oil prices rose on reports that Saudi supply could take a while to fully return
  • UK travel agent Thomas Cook collapsed, leading to problems for its regional partners.

Find out what retail foreign exchange investors make of your favorite currency’s chances right now at the DailyFX Sentiment Page

Asian stocks were mostly lower Monday as trade worries reared up once more and oil prices rose.

Investors were without usual regional bellwether Japan. The Nikkei 225 was closed for a holiday. Chinese stocks slipped, however. The country’s Ministry of Commerce said over the weekend that economic and trade teams from China and the US had ‘constructive’ talks and would remain in contact. However, US shares had retreated on Friday after the Chinese delegation returned home earlier than planned, cancelling some farm visits.

Oil prices rose on Monday on reports that Saudi state producer Aramco’s repairs from recent drone attacks could take longer than expected, with consequent effects on global oil supply.

US benchmark crude oil prices remain well below their post-strike peaks but remain within a higher trading range than previously as investors respond to news flow.

West Texas Intermediate Crude, Daily Chart

Regional oil firms endured differing fortunes on this news. China’s CNOOC was lower but Australia’s Beach Energy rose sharply as did South Korea’s S-Oil. The Hang Seng was down overall. Sentiment was not helped by the collapse of Thomas Cook, the venerable UK travel name. China’s Fosun is the largest shareholder.

The ASX 200 was a notable regional gainer. It was up 0.3% as its afternoon session got under way. Retailer Premier Investments was in demand after a broker upgrade. The tech sector’s good run seemed to be over though as investors eyed a weaker Nasdaq performance. Australia’s Webjet saw its stock fall, again thanks to links with Thomas Cook.

There are plenty of likely points of interest still to come on Monday. Prominent on the schedule are US Purchasing Managers Index data and testimony to the European Parliament from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi.

Asian Stocks Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

