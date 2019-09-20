We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Euro Price Chart: Breakout Imminent EUR/USD Coils at Trend Support
2019-09-21 04:00:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-09-20 14:30:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-09-20 14:30:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-09-20 12:30:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-09-20 14:30:00
US Dollar vs Safe Heavens: USD/CHF, USD/JPY Price – Levels to Know
2019-09-20 14:11:00
Gold Prices Weekly Technical Forecast, Finding Upside Commitment?
2019-09-20 22:00:00
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Recovery to be Short-lived- GLD Outlook
2019-09-20 15:30:00
WTI Oil Price Outlook: Sharp Moves, Nasty Headlines, Levels to Know
2019-09-19 12:34:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as Markets Digest FOMC Rate Decision
2019-09-19 03:00:00
Bitcoin Price Chart Forecast: BTCUSD Awaits Pennant Breakout
2019-09-20 17:10:00
Bitcoin Price Battles Trend Resistance, Ethereum Continues to Outperform
2019-09-19 11:00:00
US Household Net Worth increases $1.83 trillion for Q2

US Household Net Worth increases $1.83 trillion for Q2

2019-09-20 17:02:00
Thomas Westwater,
Share:

Household Wealth talking points:

  • Household wealth grew 1.64% to $113.5 trillion in the second quarter of 2019 according to the Federal Reserve’s flow of funds
  • Rising home prices along with a growing US Stock market helped lift wealth of US Households
  • Business debt grew at an annual seasonally adjusted rate of 4.36%

The US Federal Reserve Flow of Funds data released today showed that household wealth continues to grow in the second quarter of 2019, although at a slower pace than the first quarter of the year. US Households saw their wealth increase for the second consecutive quarter due to a rising US Stock market and elevated home prices. Households added 1.83 trillion to their net worth for the second quarter, while Q1’s data was also revised up from 4.69 trillion to 5.31 trillion.

US Household Net Worth Historical Data Quarterly Change Price Chart

Consumers also increased their leverage with household debt growing 4.26% in Q2. Rising household debt, coupled with increasing wage growth, could potentially signal an increased willingness for consumers to spend as economic outlook increased during the second quarter evidenced by the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, which climbed to 100.0 in May after thouching a multi-year low at the start of 2019.

University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Historical Data Price Chart

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

