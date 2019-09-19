We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Independence: The Cases For and Against
2019-09-19 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-09-18 12:33:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Muted on Bank of England Rate Decision
2019-09-19 11:34:00
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Price: British Pound Outlook- Slowing Down Uptrend Move
2019-09-19 09:29:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stocks Mixed as Asian Investors Mull Fed Caution. BoJ Policy On Hold
2019-09-19 05:57:00
US Dollar Held Gains Post Fed Cut, Japanese Yen May Look Past BoJ
2019-09-18 23:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Uptrend Support Holds after September Fed Meeting - Levels for XAU/USD
2019-09-19 14:55:00
Gold Prices Bounce Off Support, Silver Prices to Challenge Key Resistance
2019-09-19 09:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Price Outlook: Sharp Moves, Nasty Headlines, Levels to Know
2019-09-19 12:34:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as Markets Digest FOMC Rate Decision
2019-09-19 03:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Battles Trend Resistance, Ethereum Continues to Outperform
2019-09-19 11:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/ARS, USD/ZAR in Focus
2019-09-17 17:25:00
More View more
Notice

DailyFX PLUS Content Now Available Freely to all DailyFX Users

Real Time News
  • A chart that I don't check as frequently as most majors, indices and the like, $NZDCAD is leaning on some big support https://t.co/bJrEQp5QGt
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.67%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 85.60%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/KnXJPN0iq9
  • RT @carlquintanilla: NEW: “The United States is set to ramp up the pressure on China if a trade deal is not agreed soon, a key White House…
  • #Oil started this week with a bang after a number a disruption of production in Saudi Arabia following this weekend’s drone attacks.. Get your crude oil #technicalanalysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/uAw5kJTrfO #OOTT https://t.co/JGydFfVPNK
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.07% Silver: 0.51% Gold: 0.39% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/97pkfcSFUv
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.43% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.40% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.26% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.04% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.32% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.50% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/3SiM0s7ywI
  • Canadian #Dollar Price Chart: $USDCAD Range, #Loonie Breakout Potential - Weekly - https://t.co/yRqgctahvk https://t.co/fWbboNCEHs
  • Join @JStanleyFX 's weekly #webinar on trading price action at 1:00 PM ET/5:00 PM GMT. Register here: https://t.co/hSLfMqTx3G https://t.co/01pPGTCkyx
  • Update on #Cryptocurrencies #BITCOIN -3.06% #BITCOINCASH -4.12% #ETHEREUM +0.07% #RIPPLE -5.65% #LITECOIN -4.71%
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.41% Wall Street: 0.34% Germany 30: 0.07% France 40: 0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/emW4e8iBEr
Stocks Mixed as Asian Investors Mull Fed Caution. BoJ Policy On Hold

Stocks Mixed as Asian Investors Mull Fed Caution. BoJ Policy On Hold

2019-09-19 05:57:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Asian Stocks Talking Points:

  • Stocks put in a mixed performance
  • The Fed was of course investors’ main focus
  • Australian jobless data painted a surprisingly mixed picture

Find out what retail foreign exchange investors make of your favorite currency’s chances right now at the DailyFX Sentiment Page

Asian stocks put in a mixed performance Thursday as regional investors mulled the Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates.

While the quarter point reduction in the Fed Funds Target Rate was welcomed by equity investors around the world, they could hardly help but notice that three rate-setters were opposed to the move, and the panel was clearly split on the likelihood of further moves this year.

Just hours after the Fed the Bank of Japan opted to leave its hugely accommodative monetary settings alone. However, it hinted that some more stimulus could be needed as soon as October if global conditions deteriorate and push the BoJ’s long-elusive inflation target even further out of reach.

The Nikkei 225 was up 0.5% in the middle of its afternoon session, with South Korea’s Kospi up 0.2%. Shanghai stocks were flat to slightly lower, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down more than 1% weighed down by falls for insurer AIA.

The ASX 200 added 0.6%. with the ‘big four’ banks all higher. A report in the Australian press suggested that Chinese buyers are taking renewed interest in the domestic property market, and that gave sentiment a lift. The ASX tech sector continues to charge higher too.

Strong Australian Job Creation Hides Devil in Details

Australia’s official employment data proved a mixed back. Headline job creation was massively ahead of forecasts but full-time positions contracted sharply and the overall unemployment rate crept up. The Australian Dollar slipped after the data and stayed down through the session.

The Fed’s apparent caution kept the US Dollar broadly supported in Asia. The New Zealand Dollar briefly gained on official Gross Domestic Product data which bear expectations. However, it failed to hold those gains against a broadly rising greenback, and enduring expectations that New Zealand interest rates could yet go lower.

New Zealand Dollar Vs US Dollar, Daily Chart

NZD/USD has fallen back toward the year’s lows, which were struck earlier this month.

It remains very much within its currently dominant downtrend channel which itself has only been an acceleration of the falls seen since July.

Asian Stocks Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Drops as Rate Cut Bets Soar, USD Reverses Fed Induced Gains - US Market Open
AUD/USD Drops as Rate Cut Bets Soar, USD Reverses Fed Induced Gains - US Market Open
2019-09-19 13:00:00
GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Muted on Bank of England Rate Decision
GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Muted on Bank of England Rate Decision
2019-09-19 11:34:00
Bitcoin Price Battles Trend Resistance, Ethereum Continues to Outperform
Bitcoin Price Battles Trend Resistance, Ethereum Continues to Outperform
2019-09-19 11:00:00
Gold Prices Bounce Off Support, Silver Prices to Challenge Key Resistance
Gold Prices Bounce Off Support, Silver Prices to Challenge Key Resistance
2019-09-19 09:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
USD/JPY
Mixed
Hong Kong HS50
News & Analysis at your fingertips.