US Dollar Outperforms, GBP/USD Dips, USD/CAD Muted - US Market Open

EUR/USD
Bullish
News
Central Bank Independence: The Cases For and Against
2019-09-19 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-09-18 12:33:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
News
GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Muted on Bank of England Rate Decision
2019-09-19 11:34:00
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Price: British Pound Outlook- Slowing Down Uptrend Move
2019-09-19 09:29:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
News
Stocks Mixed as Asian Investors Mull Fed Caution. BoJ Policy On Hold
2019-09-19 05:57:00
US Dollar Held Gains Post Fed Cut, Japanese Yen May Look Past BoJ
2019-09-18 23:30:00
Gold
Bullish
News
Gold Price Uptrend Support Holds after September Fed Meeting - Levels for XAU/USD
2019-09-19 14:55:00
Gold Prices Bounce Off Support, Silver Prices to Challenge Key Resistance
2019-09-19 09:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
News
WTI Oil Price Outlook: Sharp Moves, Nasty Headlines, Levels to Know
2019-09-19 12:34:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as Markets Digest FOMC Rate Decision
2019-09-19 03:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
News
Bitcoin Price Battles Trend Resistance, Ethereum Continues to Outperform
2019-09-19 11:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/ARS, USD/ZAR in Focus
2019-09-17 17:25:00
Real Time News
  • A chart that I don't check as frequently as most majors, indices and the like, $NZDCAD is leaning on some big support https://t.co/bJrEQp5QGt
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.67%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 85.60%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/KnXJPN0iq9
  • RT @carlquintanilla: NEW: “The United States is set to ramp up the pressure on China if a trade deal is not agreed soon, a key White House…
  • #Oil started this week with a bang after a number a disruption of production in Saudi Arabia following this weekend’s drone attacks.. Get your crude oil #technicalanalysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/uAw5kJTrfO #OOTT https://t.co/JGydFfVPNK
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.07% Silver: 0.51% Gold: 0.39% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/97pkfcSFUv
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.43% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.40% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.26% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.04% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.32% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.50% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/3SiM0s7ywI
  • Canadian #Dollar Price Chart: $USDCAD Range, #Loonie Breakout Potential - Weekly - https://t.co/yRqgctahvk https://t.co/fWbboNCEHs
  • Join @JStanleyFX 's weekly #webinar on trading price action at 1:00 PM ET/5:00 PM GMT. Register here: https://t.co/hSLfMqTx3G https://t.co/01pPGTCkyx
  • Update on #Cryptocurrencies #BITCOIN -3.06% #BITCOINCASH -4.12% #ETHEREUM +0.07% #RIPPLE -5.65% #LITECOIN -4.71%
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.41% Wall Street: 0.34% Germany 30: 0.07% France 40: 0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/emW4e8iBEr
US Dollar Outperforms, GBP/USD Dips, USD/CAD Muted - US Market Open

2019-09-18 13:40:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
MARKET DEVELOPMENT – US Dollar Outperforms, GBP/USD Dips, USD/CAD Muted

DailyFX 2019 FX Trading Forecasts

USD: The US Dollar has recouped much of yesterday’s losses as eyes turn towards the FOMC rate decision. The central bank is expected to cut interest rates to 1.75-2.00%, however, with this priced in, focus will shift towards dot plot and the accompanying commentary. Alongside this, much of the attention may well be placed on the potential response to the recent surge in repo rates, which yesterday prompted the central bank to carry out an open market operation for the first time since the GFC.

GBP: Sterling pulled away from the 1.2500 handle following the latest inflation data, which dropped to 1.7% (Exp. 1.9%) with the ONS highlighting that the drop had been mainly driven by a decrease in computer game prices, plus clothing prices rising by less than last year after the end of the summer sales. However, while this may be the lowest level since December 2016, the figure is still above the 1.6% that the BoE has forecasted. That said, the central bank is likely to pay greater attention to UK wages, which are hovering around a post crisis high. Nonetheless, the BoE will stand pat as Brexit uncertainty continues to tie the hands of the central bank.

CAD: Muted reaction to the CPI data, which despite the drop in the headline, the BoC’s preferred measure of inflation is bang on 2%. As such, the is likely to endorse the BoC’s wait-and-see stance, therefore external factors, most notably oil prices are likely to drive the Canadian Dollar.

WHAT’S DRIVING MARKETS TODAY

  1. GBPUSD Price Slips Lower as UK Inflation Falls to a Near Three-Year Low” by Nick Cawley, Market Analyst
  2. Gold Price Outlook at a Crossroads, Make or Break Time” by Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
  3. USD/CAD, AUD/USD Volatility Soars on Federal Reserve Rate Decision Risk” by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst
  4. Using FX To Effectively Trade Global Market Themes at IG” by Tyler Yell, CMT , Forex Trading Instructor

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

AUD/USD Drops as Rate Cut Bets Soar, USD Reverses Fed Induced Gains - US Market Open
2019-09-19 13:00:00
GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Muted on Bank of England Rate Decision
2019-09-19 11:34:00
Bitcoin Price Battles Trend Resistance, Ethereum Continues to Outperform
2019-09-19 11:00:00
Gold Prices Bounce Off Support, Silver Prices to Challenge Key Resistance
2019-09-19 09:00:00
News & Analysis at your fingertips.