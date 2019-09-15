Crude Oil Price Surge Flirts with Breaking 11-Year Chart Barrier

Never miss a story from Ilya Spivak

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Ilya Spivak

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS - TALKING POINTS:

  • Crude oil prices gap upward after Houthi drone hits Saudi Arabia
  • Near-term follow-through puts April’s swing high in the crosshairs
  • 11-year trend resistance pressured, warning of structural breakout

Get our free guide to help build confidence in your crude oil trading strategy!

Crude oil prices gapped sharply higher after Yemen’s Houthi rebels struck energy infrastructure targets in Saudi Arabia. The surge put the WTI contract well north of resistance capping gains since late April. In fact, trading opened above the subsequent layer of resistance in the 60.04-84 area.

The next upside barrier lines up in the 63.59-64.43 zone. A breach above that confirmed on a daily closing basis opens the door for a challenge of five-month highs in the 66.09-66 region. The $60/bbl figure has been recast as near-term support. September’s former swing top at 58.76 follows thereafter.

Crude oil price chart - daily

Daily crude oil price chart created using TradingView

Putting current volatility in the context of longer-term positioning shows prices to be testing resistance limiting upside progress for over a decade. Finishing the month above its upper boundary – now at 70.66 – would warn that structural reversal of the dominant trajectory is afoot.

Crude Oil Price Surge Flirts with Breaking 11-Year Chart Barrier

Monthly crude oil price chart created using TradingView

CRUDE OIL TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter