DailyFX Survey:

We at DailyFX are always trying to better our content and user experience on the site. In pursuit of this goal, we have constructed a survey for our readers to better gauge where we can improve or the content areas we should target. If you are a longtime user of the site, or brand-new, please take a few minutes to complete the DailyFX survey. Completed surveys will enter the chance to win a free iPad Air.

Click Here to Begin the Survey

Thank you for your time and assistance in helping us reach our goals and maintain our status as a leading provider of forex news and analysis.