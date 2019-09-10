Market sentiment analysis:

Demand for safe havens is weakening as traders become more confident.

That is prompting a move into riskier assets.

Trader confidence rises

Market sentiment is improving on hopes of progress in the US-China trade dispute and receding chances of a no-deal Brexit ahead of a meeting Thursday of the European Central Bank, which is widely expected to lower Eurozone interest rates.

EURUSD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (July 18, 2018 – September 10, 2019)

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

In this weekly webinar on trading sentiment I looked at the latest forex, commodity and stock index price charts, at the sentiment indicators on the calendar this week and at measures of market confidence.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below, via email at martin.essex@ig.com or on Twitter @MartinSEssex