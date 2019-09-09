Bitcoin Price Outlook:

Bitcoin has traded cautiously lower since its recent peak in late June, now the coin is quickly running out of room in its technical formation

Therefore, it may only be a matter of time until BTCUSD breaks out

Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Lead the Way

Bitcoin Forecast: Price Range Constricts as BTC Awaits Breakout

Bitcoin prices have slipped roughly -28% since the cryptocurrency surged in late June. Since topping out, the coin has posted a series of lower highs and higher lows. The consolidating price action has resulted in the formation of a bull-flag which – as its name suggests - is typically believed to be a bullish pattern.

Bitcoin Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (January – September)

That said, there are some lingering concerns for bitcoin. On the fundamental side, a commendable recovery from various emerging market currencies has worked to erode a key tailwind for the cryptocurrency. To that end, upcoming trade talks between the United States and China could look to threaten the boon – and bitcoin – further. Consequently, BTC traders should keep a watchful eye on the state of trade negotiations because a surprise improvement in relations could see the technical backdrop foiled in the presence of fundamentally bearish shock.

Evidently, bitcoin’s current landscape is precarious despite its seemingly bullish formation. Repeated tests of support and lower highs do not speak to bullish commitment and chart patterns do not always deliver on the signal they offer. With that in mind, traders should continue to watch the ascending trendline that has helped to keep price afloat since June. A confirmed break of this level would likely open the door lower, down to the 200-day moving average and the $7,093 level slightly lower.

On the other hand, if bulls can capitalize on the bullish formation, bitcoin could look to extend gains beyond the $11,526 mark which has offered moderate technical influence in the past. Prior swing highs from recent months will likely look to offer subsequent resistance before BTCUSD can test the 61.8% Fib at $13,507. As bitcoin becomes increasingly trapped between technical levels and traders await a break, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates.

