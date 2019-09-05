Never miss a story from Austin Sealey

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Austin Sealey

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

ISM Talking Points:

  • This morning brought the release of ISM Non-Manufacturing data, printing at 56.4 v/s an expectation of 54.0.
  • This contradicts the Tuesday release of ISM Manufacturing data, which printed at its lowest level since January of 2016.

Non-Manufacturing ISM Beats Expectations

This morning brought the release of ISM Non-Manufacturing data. This morning’s print beat the expectations, coming out at 56.4 versus the expectation of 54.00.

This follows the Tuesday release of ISM Manufacturing data which came in below expectations and printed inside of the 50-level, indicating contraction, for the first time since 2016.

This morning’s print helped to offset a bit of the concern produced by Tuesday’s data, and in-turn Treasury yields are moving higher, Gold prices lower and US equities are continuing to rally. This puts a series of themes in the limelight ahead of tomorrow’s Non-Farm Payrolls release out of the United States.

ISM Non Manufacturing Data

Chart Prepared by Austin Sealey; US August ISM Non-Manufacturing Data

Directly following the 10:00 AM release, the DXY appeared to have found a bottom after three consecutive days of losses that wiped out previous gains. This data also suggests that the Fed may be feeling a squeeze in the upcoming rate decision, since recent data does not demand stimulus.

us dollar price chart

Chart prepared by Austin Sealey; DXY on Tradingview

--Written by Austin Sealey, Market Analyst for DailyFX.com